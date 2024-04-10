‘No minister has 10 bodyguards’- Former Gauteng Premier Shilowa slams mayor’s security

While Joburg residents battle crime everyday the mayor has 10 protectors and a number of luxury vehilces looking after him

Former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa has lashed out at the mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda for his surprisingly massive security detail.

Joburg mayor’s golden protection

Earlier this week reports emerged that Gwamanda had been afforded security details that were hard to penetrate, comprising of officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and different luxury cars such as BMW, Lexus, and Toyota.

The revelations came days after the Johannesburg council approved a new policy that would see councillors receiving VIP protection based on a risk assessment.

“This is insane. No Premier, Minister or MEC has 10 bodyguards, let alone the number of cars for the Joburg Mayor, Speaker or MMCs,” Shilowa said.

He called on current Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to intervene.

Joburg residents battle crime while councillors are guarded

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echezeonjoku said it was problematic for the mayor, MMC and other officials to have extra security because there was no evidence of risk assessments being done.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she was worried that JMPD officers were not attending to the needs of the residents, and instead look after politicians.

“This is irregular and selfish. Residents phone JMPD and they come two or three hours later. There is no bylaw enforcement, yet politicians have protectors,” Kayser-Echozonjoku said.

The Citizen understands that the current mayor of Johannesburg is driving a new car different to the one former mayor Mpho Phalatse was driving.

Councillors at risk

The Speaker of Council in the Johannesburg Municipal Council Margret Arnolds told The Citizen that there were concerns over the safety of councillors since the attack on the Whip of Council Sthembiso Zungu.

Zungu, who was accompanied on business by bodyguards, was shot during a Rand Water event in the south of Johannesburg earlier this year,