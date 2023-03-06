SA hospitals in crisis: Patients in jeopardy amid Nehawu strike

Cheryl Kahla

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike is taking its toll on South African hospitals, especially at Leratong and Helen Joseph.

Protest action is causing significant disruptions to hospital operations, with medical personnel struggling to provide critical care to patients.

Nehawu Strike

The Nehawu strike is part of a broader national public service strike, with workers demanding a 10% salary increase.

Workers also demand the filling of vacant posts in the public service to ease the work load on personnel.

Meanwhile, hospitals are experiencing staff shortages due to the strike, and are struggling to keep patients alive.

WATCH: Protest at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Citizen’s Lunga Mzangwe is at the scene in Gauteng and confirmed Nehawu workers blockaded the entrance to with burning tyres, demanding a 10% salary increment.

Leratong Hospital

According to a doctor who had just finished a double shift, medical personnel cannot attend to emergency cases at the hospital.

She said there is no one to clean the theaters and no porters available to assist with moving patients. The situation is dire, with patients in jeopardy due to the strike action.

Staff members who were on duty prior to the strike are doing their best to keep patients alive. However, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging as the strike action continues.

Middelburg Provincial

At the Middelburg Provincial Hospital, security guards downed tools and caused significant disruptions to operations at the facility.

Patients and doctors were prohibited from entering the premises by the guards, and nurses had to break a lock to enable patients to enter.

The protest was prompted by a string of complaints raised by the guards, the Middelburg Observer reports: