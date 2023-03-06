WATCH: Avoid Leratong Hospital due to Nehawu strike [LIVE]

Cheryl Kahla

As South Africans begin their Monday mornings and head to work, traffic delays are being reported due to the Nehawu public service strike.

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said it submitted an application for leave to appeal; the strike will proceed as planned.

Nehawu strike, 6 March 2023

Burning tyres and protest action is taking place near Leratong Hospital.

Medical personnel line up down the road; they aren’t allowed access to the premises.

Services vital to the public – such as healthcare and education – will be impacted.

Protected strike

Cosatu reminded members this is a protected strike. Meanwhile, Nehawu said the strike underscores the significance of public servants.

“Members are informed that we have filed the application for leave to appeal the interdict.

“The filling of the appeal effectively suspends the order, as such, the strike is proceeding today. Aluta Continua!”