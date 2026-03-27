Here’s how much Johannesburg spent on City Power’s electric vehicle charging hub

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said City Power could save roughly R250 million on vehicle-related costs over five years.

The Johannesburg municipality has spent millions on the first phase of its green revolution and believes the long-term savings will justify the costs.

Mayor Dada Morero and city officials unveiled a multi-station electric vehicle charging hub at City Power’s Booysens earlier this week.

City Power, in November, launched its 10-point energy plan that will eventually see the entity’s vehicle fleet converted to electric vehicles.

The charging stations are set to be rolled out at all City Power depots and, eventually, into public spaces, to encourage electric vehicle adoption.

“The network will also expand into communities and townships, encouraging broader adoption of electric vehicles among residents and businesses,” Morero’s office stated.

Cost of City Power electric rollout

The city did not immediately release the expenditure related to the project, but after further inquiries, the information was revealed.

“Although the total financial cost of the pilot project is still being finalised, phase one of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure project has cost R14 million.

“This includes supply and commissioning of charging stations, supply and commissioning of 250 kW PV and 600 kWh battery storage, electric vehicle charging platform and software.

“[Additionally, this included] installation of steel work, facilities infrastructure, 1 MVA electrical infrastructure, as well as labour and training,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told The Citizen.

Morero said at the unveiling that the charging stations reaffirmed the city’s commitment to modernisation and sustainability.

He explained that transitioning to electric vehicles would not only reduce procurement costs but also reduce the city’s carbon emissions by 52 000 tons, translating into cleaner air for Johannesburg.

“Through the transition to electric vehicles, City Power is positioned to realise substantial cost savings up to R29.7 million per annum under a leasing model, and as much as R49.3 million annually if the vehicles are acquired outright and amortised over a five-year period,” Morero stated.

Electric vehicles in South Africa

The sale of fully electric vehicles in South Africa has been minimal, although numbers have begun to increase.

An automobile business council, Naamsa, stated that 16 716 fully electric or hybrid variants were sold in South Africa in 2025.

A market report released by GreenCape last year showed that fewer than 1 000 fully electric vehicles were sold in South Africa in 2023, with 6 495 hybrids sold in the same year.

The report explained that 2026 signalled the beginning of a greater push by the government to develop the electric vehicle market via incentives and R964 million in medium-term support.

“The government will introduce an incentive for new investments, beginning 1 March 2026, in addition to the existing support under the Automotive Production Development Programme.

“This will allow producers to claim 150% of qualifying investment spending on electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first year,” GreenCape stated.

Morero added that the move would support Johannesburg’s smart city ambitions and a transformation of neglected areas.

“Solar microgrids in informal settlements, solar street lighting in communities, rooftop solar on public facilities, revived gas turbines for emergency backup, and growing investments in battery storage – all these initiatives move us closer to an energy-secure, future-ready Johannesburg,” the mayor concluded.

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