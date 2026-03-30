When will the bins be collected? Pikitup denies almost three-week backlog

Pikitup on Sunday confirmed how many routes still needed to be collected at depots most affected by its service backlog.

Refuse collection in Johannesburg is not three weeks behind schedule, but only a few days at most, Pikitup has stated.

The city’s waste collection entity on Sunday dismissed suggestions that it was experiencing a backlog of 18 days, calling the claim “misinformation”.

On Friday, the DA called for the provincial government to intervene after stating that some areas had gone 18 days without their refuse being collected.

“The growing accumulation of uncollected refuse across the city’s suburbs, townships and informal settlements now poses a severe public health threat.

“The rotting waste creates breeding grounds for rats, cockroaches and flies, significantly increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis and other communicable diseases,” stated DA Gauteng spokesperson for Environment Leanne de Jager.

Pikitup backlog

MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service, Jack Sekwaila, stated that previous delays had been resolved and that crews were working on weekends to address the backlog

A delay of at least one week was observed in Randburg due to workers protesting to demand permanent positions.

Delays elsewhere were caused by trucks being funnelled to alternative landfill sites after two of the city’s four landfills were closed due to capacity limits.

Sekwaila stated there was no delay due to striking municipal workers, despite the entity warning on Thursday that delays were caused by protesting union members.

The South African Municipal Workers Union protested last week over the DA’s attempt to halt the first payment of a R10 billion wage agreement between the union and the city.

The MMC confirmed Roodepoort, Randburg and Waterval were all two days behind schedule and asked residents to report any anomalies.

“While we acknowledge that there have been limited delays of up to two days in Randburg, Roodepoort, and Waterval, we are actively addressing these backlogs at all affected depots over the weekends.

“If specific addresses are identified as having experienced prolonged service interruptions, we encourage residents to formally report this information to enable immediate verification and targeted intervention,” said Sekwaila.

‘Cost containment measures’

As of Sunday, Pikitup still needed to collect bins on 30 of the 104 routes at the three depots listed by Sekawaila.

Waterval had seven out of 18 routes outstanding, Roodepoort had 10 out of 40 routes outstanding, and Randburg had a backlog of 13 out of 46 routes still to be collected.

Pikitup stated all the outstanding routes from these three depots would be addressed on Monday.

“The current temporary delays are attributed to landfill capacity constraints, operational inefficiencies, increased turnaround times at disposal facilities, and cost containment measures affecting overtime utilisation,” the MMC concluded.

The DA filed court papers three weeks ago over the three-year R10 billion payout due to union members, stating it had a “constitutional duty” to protect the city’s residents.

“The city cannot plead poverty when it comes to infrastructure maintenance, yet it suddenly finds R10 billion for an unfunded wage agreement.

“This contradiction exposes an administration that has lost its priorities,” stated DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

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