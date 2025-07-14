How to be financially healthier with Vitality Money

Vitality Money is not about measuring how much money you make, but how you use what you have.

We all have money habits that we’d rather not look at too closely. But avoiding them just keeps you stuck in the same cycle. With Vitality Money, Discovery Bank’s behaviour-change programme, you get real insights to manage your money well – and you get rewarded for your improved money habits.

Fitness tracker for your money

Vitality Money is not about measuring how much money you make, but how you use what you have. Powered by AI, smart data and behavioural insights, Vitality Money helps you track and improve six financial behaviours that make up your financial health. These financial behaviours are represented as six visual rings. Think of them like fitness rings on a smartwatch, but in this case, strengthening your financial muscle.

The more rings you close, the higher your Vitality Money status and the more Vitality Money rewards you unlock, such as higher interest rates on savings, lower bank fees, up to 1% off the interest rate on a home loan, and a variety of shopping, lifestyle and travel rewards.

The six rings are:

Plan ring – Are you gaining financial knowledge, using budgeting tools and getting expert financial advice?

Savings ring – Are you saving to have emergency funds?

Debt ring – Are you managing your short-term debt to not rely on loans and credit?

Insurance ring – Do you have adequate life, medical and short-term insurance cover?

Retirement ring – Are your retirement contributions on track?

Property ring – Are you paying off your home loan or growing long-term assets to ensure your property needs are secured for retirement?

Asking yourself these questions is useful to figure out where the gaps are in your financial roadmap. And with Vitality Money, you can easily track your progress in the Discovery Bank app. You don’t have to tick all the boxes overnight. The rings are there to show you where you’re doing well and where to improve.

What closing your Vitality money rings can do

With Vitality Money, you start on Blue status and move your way up to Diamond status, which gives you the maximum rewards. It starts with small steps such as paying off short-term debt or setting money aside for emergencies.

Click on any of the Vitality Money rings in the Discovery Bank app, for example, the Vitality Money Plan ring for personalised suggestions. One option is completing a Worth Financial Education course, which can earn you 10 000 Vitality Money points in the first 12 months and 5 000 in the next. Staying consistent with your healthy financial habits, like managing debt and saving, is a way to make sure you get the most rewards.

Get rewarded

As your Vitality Money status rises, you enjoy more rewards, such as:

Higher interest rates on your savings and positive balances in your transaction and credit card accounts.

Reduced borrowing interest rates for your credit card or revolving credit facility.

Up to 75% back on healthy items at Checkers or Woolworths.

Between 10% and 75% off on local and international flights, and up to 20% back in Ðiscovery Miles on fuel spend and Uber rides.

Earning Ðiscovery Miles, a rewards currency for getting healthier, driving well and spending responsibly.

The Discovery Bank app also offers extra support to stay on track. When you use the Vitality Money Financial Analyser, you’ll get a complete picture of your income, savings and spending habits.

Financial wellbeing is more than managing day-to-day finances; it’s building resilience, achieving long-term goals, and enjoying the freedom of financial security.

