Farmers and activists oppose risky gas project in Mpumalanga

A gas exploration project in Mpumalanga faces backlash over its potential impact on farming, water contamination, and local ecosystems.

The proposed gas exploration project in the Mpumalanga highveld will affect food security and pose a health risk to people and animals if not conducted properly.

This is the view of farmers, community members and environmental experts interviewed by The Citizen yesterday about the gas exploration project that will be conducted by Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration South Africa.

Even though it is not clear when the project will start, The Citizen has seen a letter in which the company was inviting the affected communities to attend meetings to talk about the impact of the project in their area.

Community meetings to talk about gas project impact

The meetings were held last week in different areas, including Ermelo, Amersfoort and Daggakraal. According to the letter, the consultative meetings that started on 13 March will continue until 14 April.

TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl expressed concern about the project.

ALSO READ: Bad governance costs lives

He said his organisation went to the area to assess the damages the project might cause.

“From the agricultural side, we have great concern regarding the whole process of mining and the impact on the sustainability of food production,” said Van Zyl.

“Every time when you have this type of thing, the outcome of that is we lose agricultural land. And that’s not the only thing that we experience.

Concern about whole process

“The impact of the mines on agricultural land is severe and devastating as we lose our agricultural production.”

Van Zyl said the project must be planned properly to make sure it does not pollute the water resources, which are already in bad shape.

ALSO READ: Egoli Gas: Thousands will be without gas this weekend [MAP]

He said the country has a lot of good legislation regarding the management of water, but they were not being applied.

He added the authorities should avoid a situation of having unusable land that would fail to safely produce food.

He said polluting the water source was dangerous because it would poison agricultural produce.

Need a balanced approach

“We need a balanced approach to avoid the negative impact that I mentioned,” he said.

Carolina Eco Green Economy, a local environmental advocacy group, will today hold a meeting in Carolina to discuss the negative impact that could be caused by the project.

ALSO READ: Two dead, others injured after being trapped in Joburg CBD manhole

“The aim is to discuss the proposed gas exploration project by Rhino Oil and Gas in Mpumalanga,” said Edward Shabangu, one of the leaders of the organisation.

“This workshop will be facilitated by the Centre for Environmental Rights, bringing together community members, environmental experts and local leaders to discuss the potential impacts of this project on our area.”

Shabangu said the community was not happy about the proposed exploration, particularly in light of the ongoing water crisis in Carolina and other areas in the province.

Project threatens community’s challenges

He said the community had been struggling with water pollution and droughts and the project threatens to exacerbate those challenges.

He also said the gas exploration activities require significant water resources, which could further strain the already limited water supply.

ALSO READ: Africa Oil Week: gas, the energy transition and new exploration

He added the risk of groundwater contamination poses a severe threat to the health and well-being of the residents.

“The environmental dangers of this project cannot be overstated. The disruption of ecosystems, potential air and water pollution and long-term damage to our natural resources are unacceptable risks,” Shabangu said.

“These impacts would not only harm our environment but also jeopardise the livelihoods of those who depend on agriculture and natural resources. We call on Rhino Oil and Gas to engage in transparent, inclusive, and comprehensive consultations with stakeholders to address concerns.”

Negative affect on biodiversity conservation resources and ecosystem

Environmentalist Richard Magongo shared the same sentiment with Shabangu and said the project would negatively affect the biodiversity conservation resources and ecosystem.

“Wetlands areas that are basically on upper catchments, as well as the farmers grazing lands, will be affected because of the heat evaporation that will happen during production and testing stages,” said Magongo.

ALSO READ: Three injured in gas explosion at restaurant in KZN

“The project will also affect livestock, birdlife, people as the ground water will be contaminated and resulting in water borne diseases.”

Department of mineral resources and energy spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi declined to comment.