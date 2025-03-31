Flood warning in Mpumalanga after devastating week of weather

Heavy downpours in Mpumalanga could lead to flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, as well as damage to informal houses.

After heavy rain that wreaked havoc in Mpumalanga last week, causing damage and flooding roads, the province has been issued another flooding warning.

Heavy downpours last week Friday, 28 March, caused mass flooding in Middelburg, which led to several vehicles being stuck at low-level bridges.

In addition, a person was reported to have drowned at Klein Olifants River by bystanders. The person was allegedly at the flooded low-water bridge on Koppie Street when he was swept away by strong currents.

According to Middelburg Observer, at 6pm on Friday the Middelburg Fire Department was searching for the body along the river.

Yellow level 2 warning

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga and the extreme southern parts of Limpopo.

“Severe thunderstorms with a high likelihood of minor impacts are expected in places over the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga,” SAWS stated.

According to the weather service, the warning will be in place from Monday noon until midnight.

“They are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, bridges and settlements due to heavy downpours, as well as damage to informal houses or structures due to strong, damaging winds and lightning,” it added.

Furthermore, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country on Monday.

Dam wall burst

Meanwhile, amid reports that the Kruger Dam wall had burst, DA ward councillor Johann Dyason told The Citizen on Friday that the wall is “stable”.

“We had 80mm of rain in the area yesterday and last night. There’s a massive flow of water into the Athlone Dam that flows through to the Kruger Dam and it’s just massive water that came through over the overflow. The dam wall did not break.

“According to the engineers, it’s stable,” he said.

Tthe ward councillor added there was a crack in the Kruger Dam wall.

“We were there with the municipality about three years ago and raised our concerns, and they said they would have it checked by the relevant engineers and they said the dam wall is fine.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

