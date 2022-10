The wife of one of the alleged mining kingpins who were arrested yesterday says the arrest of her husband will put the lives of her and her three children in danger. Seven men believed to be on levels two and three on the illegal gold mining structure in Gauteng were nabbed by the Hawks following an investigation which began in 2018. Level one are the zama zamas, or illegal miners, while levels two and three are those who buy the minerals from zama zamas and process them and levels four and five are the buyers. The suspects were arrested in...

The wife of one of the alleged mining kingpins who were arrested yesterday says the arrest of her husband will put the lives of her and her three children in danger.

Seven men believed to be on levels two and three on the illegal gold mining structure in Gauteng were nabbed by the Hawks following an investigation which began in 2018.

Level one are the zama zamas, or illegal miners, while levels two and three are those who buy the minerals from zama zamas and process them and levels four and five are the buyers.

The suspects were arrested in different locations in Khutsong and Carletonville. Thirteen high-performance vehicles and a truck were seized the during the operation.

Husband recently kidnapped by zama zamas

The woman, who did not want to be named, said her husband was recently kidnapped by one of the Basotho zama zama groups who were looking for his brother.

“They threatened to take me and my children if he did not give them the information they wanted. These groups have broken into my house three times. Now that he has been arrested, our lives are in danger.”

She said she knew nothing about her husband’s operations and those close to him.

“I only got money to run the house. I am unemployed and my children still have to go to school. He was also helping the neighbours when they needed money. They have taken the cars and now I’m afraid they will take the house.”

Speaking to The Citizen while cuffed, one of the kingpins said he did not know what he had been arrested for. “I am waiting for them to tell me,” he said.

ALSO READ: Seven suspected illegal mining kingpins arrested in the West Rand

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she fears for the wife and her children as they have been attacked before.

“I’ve seen people attack their house several times and now that she is on her own, her life and that of her children is in danger.”

She said neighbours have been asking themselves where the alleged kingpin had been getting money to afford the lifestyle he and his family were living.

“Look at the houses they stay in, the cars they drive, then you look at the one-room houses we stay in. We live in a poor community and it did not make sense why they are staying in such a house.

“We do not want to be named because some of their friends are still out there and talking would get us into serious trouble.”

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they had targeted another eight people, however they were still eluding police.

ALSO READ: Specialised unit ‘a solution’ to deal with illegal mining

“The suspects are charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Precious Metals Act.”

With the help of the Hawks, the police on the West Rand have exposed the illegal mining kingpins, said West Rand district commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana.