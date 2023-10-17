‘I am in fear of my life’: Limpopo politician involved in fatal July accident

A tragic multi-vehicle collision in Limpopo claimed the lives of five, with the nephew of a notable Limpopo figure at the wheel, unraveling a complex web of events.

“The person who was driving the Mercedes-Benz that claimed the innocent lives of the five people in Limpopo is my nephew, who was with me at the time, and since this unfortunate accident there is a dark cloud hanging over my family.”

Distraught interim chair for the Limpopo economic development agency Chipjane Clifton Nkadimeng was referring to the accident that took place between Jane Furse and Schienoord in the Sekhukhune region of Limpopo on 30 July.

Three vehicles, a blue Venture, a white Polo and a white Mercedes-Benz GL 500 collided, killing five people on the spot.

At Nkadimeng’s house in Cycad, he said: “I am not married. I live here with my nephew since my divorce in 2019.”

Injuries sustained to body and face

Nkadimeng was previously married to Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng.

On the day of the accident, Nkadimeng said he had gone home to the village in Manganeng.

“I was with Percy in the car. We had gone to town to buy this and that for the house when the car we were driving in got involved in that accident,” he said.

“I sustained injuries to the body and face while Percy had injuries on the legs. I saw my other nephew, Amos, at the crime scene, helping Percy out of the vehicle”

Percy, as he was introduced, was limping while Nkadimeng had visible scratches on the face and forehead.

“He is not well at all. He cannot even go home in the village because whatever he does he will be judged.”

“I am also scared for my life, judging from some strange calls and voice notes, which suggest I am the big fish they are looking for,” said Nkadimeng.

“After the accident, Percy went to Jane Furse Hospital with the help of Amos while a friend of mine transported me to Pholoso Clinic in Polokwane,” he said.

Baffled he was called a ‘high-profile politician’

Nkadimeng said he was admitted to the clinic for two days.

He said he was baffled that some media had called him a high-profile Limpopo politician and suggested this was a political ploy aimed at throwing the ANC in Limpopo under the bus.

“I am not a member of either the ANC regional leadership nor am I a member of the Limpopo ANC’s executive committee. I worked as spokesperson for government departments.”

Asked about the expired licence disc on his Mercedes-Benz at the time of the accident, he said: “I bought a number of cars during my heyday. Some I sold. Unfortunately, some did not change ownership. This means they were still registered in my name.

“This affected the GL 500 because when I went to the traffic department, officials would charge me an arm and a leg.”

“That is why the licence was expired. But after my recuperation, I went to the municipality and settled the debt.”