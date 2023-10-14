Minister’s ex not charged in fatal crash shrouded in mystery

Mysterious accident involving politician raises questions about a potential cover-up.

A high-profile Limpopo politician, Chipjane Clifton Tito Nkadimeng, is remaining tight-lipped about a fatal accident in July, which claimed five lives and in which he and his family have been implicated.

The crash, involving a Mercedes-Benz GL 500, was in Jane Furse in Limpopo on 30 July.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a white VW Polo, a blue Avanza and the Mercedes-Benz GL 500, allegedly belonging to Nkadimeng. Five of the six occupants of the Avanza were allegedly certified dead at the scene, while the sixth, a woman, survived with serious injuries.

According to investigations by eNCA, which broke the story, the GL 500 was not roadworthy as it had a licence disc which had expired four months prior to the accident.

The channel’s investigations also established that Nkadimeng, who was married to Minister Thembi Nkadimeng until 2019, claimed he was in the car at the time of the accident and was admitted to a clinic in Polokwane for two days.

Channel discovered Nkadimeng lied

Further investigation by the channel discovered Nkadimeng had lied about this and the last time he was admitted to the clinic was in 2021.

Two-and-a-half months later, the bereaved families are yet to hear from the police if anyone in the Nkadimeng family has taken the blame for the accident.

A family spokesperson, Charle Nkadimeng, was not available for comment.

In a written response to Saturday Citizen and eNCA, Nkadimeng, who is an interim board member on a number of stateowned agencies in Limpopo’s 11 departments, said the accident was unfortunate.

“The past few weeks have provided me with ample opportunity to appreciate the impact and implications of the fatal crash that happened in Sekhukhune in the recent past, in which my nephew Sepeke Nkadimeng and I are placed at the centre.

“I also have full appreciation of the rage, confusion and disappointment that might have resulted from the version portrayed by eNCA, although its story raises few crucial issues that have a potential to distort the circumstances of the accident and the subsequent events.

“My nephew and I continue to share the pain of all the affected families,” he said. “I have sought counsel from elders in my clan about the best possible way to directly and personally convey our condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I assure those affected and the general public there is no intention on our part aimed at any cover-up as mischievously portrayed. Equally, there is no intention to flout the law. The law enforcement agencies are aware of our determination to fully cooperate with the investigation, as we are already doing.

“It may be important to implore state and private institutions to respect due legal processes and the right to patient confidentiality.

“I am not available for media interviews beyond this statement.”

The Limpopo transport and community safety department confirmed no arrests had been made to date. “The Sekhukhune Saps is investigating a case of culpable homicide in an accident involving three vehicles,” said department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene on Wednesday.

“No particular person has been charged so far. When the police are done with the investigations, the docket will be handed to the public prosecutor to determine if anyone should be charged,” she said.

