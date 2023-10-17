Limpopo’s investment drive continues with 2023 Economic Conference

MEC Rodgers Monama at the media launch of the 3rd upcoming Limpopo Investment Conference 2023. Picture: Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism/Facebook

Rodgers Monama, MEC for economic development, environment and tourism, will tomorrow share a mouth-watering meal with more than 400 business tycoons and possible investors, high-profile government officials and politicians during the third leg of the so-called 2023 Limpopo Economic Conference.

The pair said the province has decided to embark on this investment drive to attract potential investors into the province.

New investments

Monama said the conference will discuss ways to accelerate industrialisation and stimulate economic activities.

“It will support the Limpopo Development Plan targets 2020-2025 by encouraging and facilitating the formation of new enterprises in mining and minerals, igniting new enterprises in the agriculture sector, while also wooing new investments in green energy,” Monama said.

Yesterday, Monama said the conference meant everything to a province whose unemployment statistics were reducing steadily in the second quarter of 2022-23. The province’s official unemployment rate is currently 31.6% with new 800 jobs created between November and June.

“We call all investors to take advantage of the vast opportunities offered by our province in our different sectors of the economy,” said Monama.

Economic conference investments

In its first year, the conference managed to raise R209 billion, with R234.7 billion the following year. It also created more than 10 000 jobs through investments. A large proportion of this, Monama said, came from the expansion of Mokopane Anglo Platinum and Venetia Mine in the Vhembe region.

“We are already experiencing massive benefits from those investments, mainly in the sectors of mining, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing.

“Over the past two years, Limpopo has seen an overflow of investments in our key economic sectors. Our Limpopo Investment Conference is becoming a household name not only in Limpopo, but also in key markets areas across the globe.”

