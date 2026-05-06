‘I did not mislead parliament,’ insists Tolashe

'I made it very clear that the cars were meant for the ANC Women's League, not me," says Tolashe.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has denied misleading parliament over vehicles allegedly donated to the ANC Women’s League, as well as questions surrounding the former director-general’s contract.

Tolashe appeared before the portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday to respond to several allegations, including irregular appointments, food aid, a former house aid, and governance concerns in the Department of Social Development.

Tolashe: ‘I did not mislead parliament’

Tolashe allegedly registered two luxury vehicles, said to have been donated by Chinese officials, in the names of her children rather than the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

Tolashe told MPs the issue of the two vehicles came before her through a parliamentary question.

“As per the norm, I responded to the parliamentary question, and in that question, I made it very clear that the cars were meant for the ANC Women’s League, not me, and this is why I did not declare them,” she said.

“I guess there is a perception that I misled parliament. However, I want to reiterate that I did not mislead parliament.”

She said the matter had been referred to parliament’s ethics committee, where she had submitted an affidavit.

“The matter is now at that point, which I will request that we leave it there until it has been concluded,” she said.

Later in the meeting, Tolashe repeated: “I insist I did not mislead parliament.”

Food aid and former house aid

Tolashe also addressed allegations involving Noma Tamsa Ngakushane, who she said was employed as a temporary food service aide under public service regulations.

“I can categorically state that Ms Noma Tamsa Ngakushane was employed by the department in the official residence in Cape Town,” she said.

Tolashe denied knowledge of any payments allegedly made to her daughter.

“When it comes to the payments to the daughter, I have no knowledge of that because Ms Noma Tamsa Ngakushane’s salary came straight from the department to her bank account,” she said.

She said Ngakushane became ill and was unable to remain in Cape Town.

“She was then told that she had to be in [the] Eastern Cape. It is when she was in the Eastern Cape, staying with the daughter, that between the two of them, they had their own arrangement, which I was not aware of.”

On the former house aid, Tolashe apologised and said: “There were no formal contracts for these payments and funds were transferred privately… rather than via departmental deductions.”

She said the ministerial handbook determined allowances for a minister’s residence, but “it was not meant for salary”.

PSC probe into appointments

Tolashe said the Public Service Commission (PSC) was investigating allegations of irregular appointments because the department could not investigate itself.

“The appointments that are under question were made by the department under the leadership of the DG [director-general],” she said.

She confirmed she received a provisional PSC report on 24 March, and the implicated officials were given the right to respond.

Tolashe said the department requested an extension until 14 May.

“I can safely say, chair, we have done that. All of them have sent back their own presentations,” she said.

She added that disciplinary processes would be finalised after the PSC’s final report.

“We will act where we have been advised to, so that we deal with this matter and remove this perception that there are elements of corruption,” she said.

Former DG contract

Tolashe also addressed questions about former DG Mr Nichipan’s contract.

She said Cabinet had decided on a one-year contract because he was 64 years old at the time.

However, she said after repeated questions from MPs, she called for the actual contract.

“It’s when I put my eyes on the contract that the contract was then suggesting that DG was given a five-year contract,” she said.

Tolashe said the contract was later regularised, and Nichipan left when his term ended at the end of March.