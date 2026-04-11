ATM pushes for Ramaphosa impeachment after explosive IPID Phala Phala report released

ATM and ActionSA are pushing for accountability over the Phala Phala scandal,

The ATM has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, asking her to institute Section 89 proceedings and calling for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the release of the explosive Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

Both ATM and ActionSA have been fervent in their efforts to release the report, which was initially classified as “top secret.”

IPID report

The directorate launched an investigation into the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the 2022 Phala Phala theft saga.

deliberately concealed the theft of millions of rand worth of US dollars from the president’s Phala Phala game farm.

It also found that Rhoode and Constable Hlulani Rekhoto concealed the crime of housebreaking and theft of cash and failed to report it to a police station in accordance with Saps procedures.

‘Damning’

In a statement on Friday, ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the report is a “damning indictment of the abuse of state power and the erosion of constitutional governance under Ramaphosa”

“We view the findings as a clear misuse of state machinery to conceal a private crime and protect the President. The findings of kidnapping, bribery, unlawful cross-border operations, and covert investigations outside SAPS mandate are deeply concerning.

“It is the view of the ATM that these point to a rogue operation operating outside the law and in service of the President,” Ntshona said.

‘Breaches’

Ntshona said the party has also taken note of the serious breaches, including failure to inform the National Police Commissioner, bypassing lawful processes, falsification of records, and misuse of public funds.

“We view this as institutional corruption embedded within state operations.

“The truth of the matter is that the President is compromised. It is the firm view of the ATM that these findings fundamentally compromise the Office of the President and reflect state capture in real time, where state institutions are repurposed to shield political power,” said Ntshona.

Action

The ATM confirmed it will be pursuing:

Impeachment proceedings in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

Parliamentary oversight and an Ad Hoc Committee through the Portfolio Committee on Police.

Intervention by the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

“The ATM warns that South Africa stands at a constitutional crossroads. It is the view of the ATM that the Phala Phala scandal is no longer about stolen money but about the abuse of state power to protect those in office. The ATM will pursue all constitutional and legal avenues to ensure accountability,” Ntshona said.

‘Top secret’

In March last year, then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a written reply to a parliamentary question by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, said it was classified “top secret” and would not be made public.

Mchunu has since been suspended by Ramaphosa while the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and parliamentary ad hoc committee probe allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

Phala Phala judgement

While the Phala Phala reports by the Public Protector and the SA Reserve Bank are publicly available, Mchunu did not provide a reason why Ipid’s report had been classified “top secret” and won’t be made public.

Meanwhile, a judgment on whether Parliament erred in its handling of the Phala Phala Farm matter involving Ramaphosa is at an advanced stage and expected to be delivered within the coming month, the Constitutional Court said.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema wrote to Chief Justice Mandisa Maya raising concerns over the delay in the judgment.