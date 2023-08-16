Identikit released: Have you seen this suspected rapist?

Gqeberha Police seek assistance from the public in tracing a suspected rapist linked to an incident dated 25 July 2023 in Summerstrand.

Identikit of the suspected rapist supplied by Saps

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Gqeberha issued an urgent call for help in locating a suspected rapist.

The incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, 25 July 2023 in Summerstrand. Police have now released an identikit of the suspect.

Gqeberha rape incident

The rape incident caused great concern in the Summerstrand community, and the authorities are taking all necessary steps to apprehend the suspect.

The 20-year-old complainant was alone at the beach opposite her student accommodation on Marine Drive, Summerstrand at approximately 11:30 am on 25 July.

According to Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, the complainant was approached by an unknown male assailant armed with a panga.

He robbed her of a cellphone and raped her before fleeing on foot after being distracted by a passer-by.

Rapist identikit

Captain Van Rensburg said the complainant opened a case of rape at SAPS Humewood, describing the rapist as being approximately 1.7 metres tall.

He is believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years, and wore black trousers and a red jacket on the day of the incident.

Authorities are now asking anyone who may have information which could assist in tracking down the suspect to contact Detective Constable Babalwa Ramba at 071 475 1737.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop at 0860 010 111 and report to your nearest police station.

Captain van Rensburg said callers may remain anonymous, and all information will be treated confidentially.