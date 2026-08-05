WATCH: ATM’s Vuyo Zungula outlines party’s local election vision on The Movement

Join Vuyo Zungula on The Movement podcast as he highlights the importance of tackling corruption and improving local governance.

As South Africa prepares for the 2026 local government elections, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula defended his party’s policies.

He also criticised the ANC’s governance record. Zungula outlined what he believes is needed to restore municipal service delivery.

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Speaking to host Itumeleng Mafisa on The Movement podcast, Zungula said South Africa’s biggest challenge is a lack of political will. He argued that legislation and resources already exist.

He blamed corruption, poor leadership and weak governance for failing municipalities.

A significant part of the discussion focused on illegal immigration. Zungula expressed support for recent anti-illegal immigration marches. He said peaceful protest is a constitutional right.

Zungula argued that South Africa faces an immigration crisis. He maintained that people living in the country illegally should leave. They should return through legal immigration processes.

Zungula also criticised what he called selective law enforcement. He claimed the government deploys more resources against peaceful protesters than against organised crime. He said illegal mining and failing public infrastructure receive far less attention.

On the economy, Zungula acknowledged that many structural inequalities began before 1994. However, he argued that the ANC has failed to transform economic participation.

He called for greater investment in black-owned businesses. He said stronger political leadership is essential for inclusive economic growth.

The ATM leader also opposed proposals for electoral thresholds for smaller parties. He described the proposals as anti-democratic. He called for coalition governments to operate under transparent, legally binding agreements.

He said this would allow residents to hold political parties accountable.

Asked whether he could become ATM’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Zungula said the decision would not be his alone. He said the party’s community consultation process would determine its candidates.

According to Zungula, residents should ultimately decide who represents them in local government.

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