Government intends to close all derelict mines, says JCPS cluster on illegal mining

Government has witnessed an increase in incidents where illegal miners held communities at ransom.

The Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster has stressed that government is dealing with the issue of zama zamas and illegal mining in South Africa, with a number of arrests being made.

Various ministers from the cluster provided an update on the progress made in combating organised crime across the country on Friday.

‘Illegal mining linked to organised crimes’

During the media briefing, Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise, said illegal mining posed a threat to national security.

Modise said government had witnessed an increase in incidents where illegal miners held communities at ransom, committing various violent crimes, including murder and rape, in the past 12 months.

“Illegal mining has also been linked to other organised crimes such as gangsterism, human trafficking, money laundering, dealing in illegal weapons and explosives, tax evasion, illegal immigration and transnational organised crimes,” she said.

As a result of a number interventions, the minister revealed that more than 4 000 suspects had been arrested on various illegal mining related charges.

“The national intervention team deployed in Mpumalanga to deal with illegal mining and Eskom energy crisis, resulted in the arrest of 67 illegal miners, with mining equipment worth R180 million and coal worth R12 million seized,” Modise continued.

Furthermore, a total of 329 and 7 351 suspects had been convicted of offences related to illicit mining and contraventions of the Immigrations Act respectively between April and August 2023.

“As of this 7 November, a total of 4 068 cases containing contraventions of the Immigrations Act are pending before court.

“Among the arrested suspects, 63 South Africans and 2 739 foreign nationals from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, DRC [Democratic Republic of the Congo], Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

“These arrests indicate the multinational nature of illegal mining. It must be clearly stated that anyone who comes into conflict with the laws of South Africa shall be dealt with harshly according to our criminal justice system, irrespective whether that person is a citizen or a foreign national,” Modise said.

Watch the briefing below:

In addition, the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) confiscated at least 15 vehicles, while 14 freezing orders and two forfeitures to the value of R16,927 million and R1.9 million respectively had been issued.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola pointed out that the asset seizures were a reflection of the criminals running illegal mines being dealt with by the authorities.

“They are not just arresting those that they find in the mines … they [are] also dealing with the middleman and ringleaders organising these types of activities,” Lamola said.

Plans to close mines

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said there were 6 100 derelict and ownerless mines, which negatively impacted operational and licensed mines.

“Some of these mines are old and the owners cannot be traced,” she said.

Ntshavheni said while about 40 mine holes were being sealed every year, there was a plan to close all the illegal mines across the country.

“The Department of Mineral Resources is working on the policy matter to close all the illegal mines in the country,” the minister said.

She further expressed government’s support for the practice of artisanal mining.

“Government is of the view that some of those ownerless mines can be used for artisanal mining that is done legally. The Department of Mineral Resources is working on a draft policy paper for artisanal mining and they are finalising a process of those who want to conduct artisanal mining, which then will remove the illegal miners from going back,” Ntshavheni added.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe previously indicated that at least R49 billion was needed rehabilitate illegal mines.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have since been deployed to assist in dealing with illegal mining in the country.