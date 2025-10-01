Illegal mining in Limpopo ‘spiralling out of control’

Communities say illegal miners are armed, violent, and polluting water with little response from law enforcement.

Farmers and the residents of Polokwane and Mokopane in Limpopo are tormented by rampant illegal miners’ operations.

Some of the affected residents from areas such as Kuschke, Ysterberg and Eerste Goud, who asked not to be named fearing reprisals, said: “It is true that illegal mining activities are happening in the area. The people are armed and the operations are damaging our farms and the water is being polluted.”

Farming livelihoods under threat

Another resident said it was difficult to live in the area because their farming operations and livelihoods were under threat as the armed, violent and organised illegal miners continued searching for gold.

More than 100 illegal miners allegedly invaded the farms, started fires and interrupted the water supply, damaging irrigation lines.

It is believed most of the miners are foreign nationals from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Jacques Smalle, DA provincial spokesperson for Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism, said the residents reportedly alerted the police repeatedly and asked for their intervention, to no avail.

Police accused of failing communities

“Despite several operations and promises of intensified efforts, illegal mining continues to grow unchecked.

“Many believe the police lack the resources, capacity, or political will to clamp down fully,” Smalle said.

“The situation is spiralling out of control and escalating into violent and deadly conflict between rival zama zama groups.”

