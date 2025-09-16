Zama zamas vs recyclers: Plastic City burns

Explosions, shootings and arson rock Brakpan’s Plastic City as zama zamas and recyclers fight for control of land and revenue.

Informal settlement Plastic City on the East Rand has been the scene of gunfire, explosions and murders over the past 10 days as a turf war between illegal miners and waste recyclers rages on.

Zama zamas, or illegal miners, have been involved in several well publicised violent conflicts in recent years, including troubles around southern suburbs Riverlea and Naturena.

This East Rand turf war, said security consultant Marius van der Merwe, could potentially also spread to nearby suburbs as people flee killings and, inevitably, bring the violence with them.

Turf war between illegal miners and recyclers

“It’s a war for real estate,” said Van der Merwe. “Plastic City is near shafts that the zama zama miners want to excavate, but it’s also right next to the Weltevreden rubbish dump. It’s a key source of revenue for recyclers.”

The dump has already been temporarily closed because of the violence, said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

Plastic City, on Brakpan’s outskirts, stretches across two sides of a main arterial entry into the town. It is known for its makeshift shacks and sprawling piles of waste, continually burning tyres and waste.

ALSO READ: Five bodies with gunshot wounds found near Sun City mine

Even locals dump their refuse there on the roadside for waste pickers to sort and sell for recycling.

Gun battles have broken out with mundane regularity over the past month. There were underground explosions in old tunnels, purportedly in an attack on the zama zamas, and then a house near the settlement was stormed.

One person was wounded and another killed. The man who died was described by locals as the kingpin managing the recyclers.

Plastic City almost burned down

After that, the fires started.

“I was present when the arson attacks happened,” said Van der Merwe. “Plastic City almost burned down last week.”

He said that the factions mainly comprise foreign nationals, many undocumented.

ALSO READ: Over 1 800 illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein operation, most deported

“On one side are Basotho zama zamas, the ‘armed forces’ of illicit mining, and they are joined by Malawian, Mozambican, Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals who mine in the area.

“On the other side are recyclers, also mostly foreign nationals, who waste pick the suburbs, recycle in the settlement and collect refuse at the Weltevreden dump.”

Families have fled the settlement. What remains of Plastic City is charred and half empty, though rebuilding has begun despite constant violence.

Illegal mining a major problem for city

“Illegal mining is a major problem for the city, which is historically a mining city,” Dlamini said.

“Not only does it pose a danger to innocent people, as you would have seen with the gas leak explosion that claimed lives in Angelo informal settlement in 2023.

“Major devastation is caused to the city’s critical infrastructure. Roads have collapsed due to sinkholes that are created by the illegal mining activities taking place.“

ALSO READ: Illegal miner says he will keep digging to survive

Dlamini said the zama zamas’ battles with recyclers have also disrupted basic services.

“This activity has forced us to beef up security at waste disposal sites situated next to defunct mines as illegal miners tend to fight for terrain with recyclers.“

Several joint operations between the municipality and police have resulted in the confiscation of mining equipment and arrests being made.

Army deployed to assist

The army has also been deployed to assist, but the violence has continued despite heavy security.

Dlamini said Plastic City residents were resettling near a primary school.

“The concerning part is that it will be disruptive to the educational well-being and prospects of the pupils there.”

ALSO READ: Number of miners still underground in Sheba unknown

Van der Merwe said the violence is spilling into suburbia beyond the school.

“We have had zama zamas killed quite close to public sporting facilities in central Brakpan during a running gun battle between private security and the miners last week.”

He said intelligence gathered by investigators suggests the Basotho faction is planning another attack to remove the recyclers.

Another attack?

“It’s coming soon, I anticipate.”

Dlamini said security had been reinforced to try to contain the situation.

Last week, the conflict nearly turned deadly for Van der Merwe. He was conducting surveillance near Plastic City when gunmen opened fire on him in an apparent attempted hit.

ALSO READ: Groups warn against heavy-handed raids in tackling illegal miners

“They didn’t expect me to return fire.” Interestingly, he said, the attackers were Caucasian.