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Illegal mining kingpin shot dead during police raid in Carletonville

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

30 August 2026

08:41 pm

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Saps said it would keep targeting syndicates behind illegal mining

AK-47/ Illegal mining kingpin

An AK-47 and ammunition were seized at the scene. Picture: Saps/ Supplied

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The police’s National Intervention Unit (NIU) killed a wanted illegal mining kingpin during a tracing operation in Carletonville, Gauteng, on Sunday.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the raid was part of a broader crackdown on criminal networks in the area.

She said the operation was carried out “as part of ongoing efforts by the South African Police Service (Saps) to dismantle illegal mining syndicates and disrupt violent criminal activities associated with illegal mining in the Carletonville area”.

Suspect pointed rifle at officers

NIU members went to a house where the suspect was believed to be hiding and announced themselves before entering.

According to Mathe, officers followed standard procedure on arrival.

“Upon arrival, police announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers,” she said.

Mathe said the suspect did not welcome the police team and instead allegedly turned his weapon on them, forcing them to open fire.

The confrontation left him fatally wounded.

“The members were compelled to respond with force, resulting in the suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds,” said Mathe.

Weapon and ammunition recovered

Police recovered a weapon and ammunition after the shooting.

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Mathe confirmed the haul, saying “an AK-47 rifle and 125 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were seized at the scene”.

Ammunition recovered at the scene. Image: Saps/ Supplied

She said the deceased was well known to police as a central figure driving violence linked to illegal mining in the area.

“He is believed to have played a central role in the ongoing conflict between two rival illegal mining groups in the area,” Mathe added.

Illegal mining crackdown to continue

Saps said it would keep targeting syndicates behind illegal mining and the violence connected to it.

Mathe reiterated that police remained committed to restoring order in affected communities.

“The Saps continues to intensify operations aimed at dismantling illegal mining networks, disrupting the activities of criminal syndicates and restoring law and order in communities affected by illegal mining and associated violence,” she said.

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Crime and Courts gun illegal mining Police South African Police Service (SAPS)
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