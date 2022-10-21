Illegal protests along major routes causes more harm than good

Devina Haripersad

Road associations are pleading with communities to halt their illegal protects along the major traffic routes as it is resulting in more losses to the supply chain, especially after the Transnet strikes and an already ailing economy.

After the recent crash that saw the loss of some 20 lives in Pongola, communities protested against drivers’ conduct. Protests erupted along the routes travelled by vehicles carrying various mining products to the Port of Richards Bay – from mines in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

But, according to the Road Freight Association (RFA), these protests are illegally organised and are doing more harm than good.

Targeting the innocent

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, has said: “While the protest actions are understandable, it does not go to the core of why such an incident occurred.

“Those who drive in such a manner, whether through personal choice or by design of the trucking company, will do so wherever they travel – and probably more so, now that the shortest route to the port has been closed off.

“Additionally – those drivers and companies who are not responsible or involved any way with the terrible tragedy – save for some drivers having taken money from their own pockets to try and ease the pain, suffering and conditions the grieving families and communities find themselves in – are now tarred and feathered with the same brush.”

Drivers forced to use other routes

He lamented that the compliant operators and their drivers are now forced to choose other routes.

Meanwhile, supply companies, who have already encountered massive losses from the delays at the ports as a result of the Transnet strikes, were being further battered by the protests, making the country a hard space to do business in, which could potentially result in further job losses.

More inspections needed

The RFA is also calling for authorities to conduct inspections on new transport companies, with regards to their operations, to ensure they comply with standard operating procedures relating to vehicle maintenance, safety, driver training, driving conditions and driver remuneration.

“Companies who flout the rules (regulations) pertaining to the operation of large freight vehicles on a public road, as well as the plethora of labour related conditions, should not be given operator cards for their vehicles and the company should not be allowed to operate,” Kelly said.

Kelly reckons that no roads would then need to be illegally closed to vehicles if these occurred.

Last month, a bakkie carrying school children was crashed into by a truck that lost control on the N2 in Pongola. At least 20 people were killed in the tragedy.