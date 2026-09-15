Illegal sale of municipal land sparks Randhart invasion claims

Residents claim a syndicate is selling municipal land while illegal structures and utility connections continue to spread in Randhart.

The alleged illegal sale of municipal land has seen shacks and other structures mushrooming in Randhart, Alberton.

Residents are raising concerns about land invasion and irregular water and electricity connections.

Residents raise alarm over land invasion

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) is calling on the authorities to investigate and arrest those allegedly selling the land to unsuspecting buyers.

Rudolf Herbst, a FF+ councillor in the Ekurhuleni metro, said he was contacted by Alberton residents who reported that people were illegally erecting structures on municipal land and connecting to water and electricity services.

Herbst said the affected areas included Randhart Extension 2 and surrounds.

“Of particular concern is that Ekurhuleni real estate department escalated a Randhart Extension 2 land invasion matter to the Gauteng department of infrastructure and development on 20 February this year,” he said.

According to Herbst, the department subsequently indicated the matter had been referred to its risk management unit and that the problem was worsening.

“As at 10 September, 202 days have passed since that documented escalation,” he said.

Alleged illegal utility connections under scrutiny

During his visit to the area, Herbst said he witnessed building work, boundary construction, water meter installations and irregular service connections.

He said he recorded identifiable meter serial numbers, including meters installed on erven that appeared vacant on the city’s geographic information system.

Herbst also said equipment marked “Joburg Water” was observed on site, while an apparent electricity connection was found at the base of a streetlight pole.

“Residents have also reported that Ekurhuleni officials visited some of the affected areas and disconnected some meters or connections regarded as irregular,” he said.

“The situation is also changing extremely quickly. After I left the area, residents reported that building was continuing,” he said.

FF Plus calls for coordinated intervention

Herbst called for a coordinated intervention involving the Gauteng department of infrastructure and development, the city real estate department, planning and building control, water and sanitation, finance and revenue, energy, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, emergency services, legal services and risk, and internal forensics.

In correspondence to the authorities, Herbst requested that a lead city official and lead department of infrastructure and development official be appointed, that a joint site inspection be scheduled and that immediate safety inspections be conducted at erf 1642, erf 1648 and a hydrant connection.

He also requested the preservation and tracing of water meter evidence and a consolidated written response from the relevant authorities.

City investigates 18 Randhart properties

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There is a syndicate selling government-owned land in Alberton’s Randhart suburb.

“The municipality and provincial government authorities were made aware of this syndicate in February 2026 and, to date, have not done anything to stop the illegal activities.”

The resident said one person allegedly involved in marketing the land had been identified via Facebook Marketplace and that the land was advertised for R650 000 for a 1 000m2 stand.

The resident also alleged that the illegally occupied land is being supplied with water through unauthorised connections to the fire hydrant system in Randhart.

A preliminary investigation report by the City of Ekurhuleni states that 18 properties in Randhart are under investigation for alleged contraventions of the National Building Regulations and municipal bylaws.