Malema rejects DA and FF+ alliance

Malema says South Africa needs a progressive government.

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will never form alliances with the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

His comments come at a time when the country is preparing for local government elections in November, with many analysts indicating that the country has entered an era of coalition politics. The DA and FF+ are currently in the government of national unity (GNU) with the ANC and other parties.

“We will never align with the DA, we will never align with Freedom Front Plus that killed our people, and therefore any alliance with the two is a sold-out position that seeks to undermine the progressive agenda that our people were killed for, that our people were exiled for,” he told delegates of a conference of the Botswana National Front (BNF), a party which belongs to the governing coalition in that country.

Malema said he would rather be “on the streets than dine with the enemy.”

“I would rather die poor than dine with the enemy. I will always ensure that the views of our people are aligned,” he said.

Immigration

Malema also spoke out against the growing anti-illegal immigrant sentiment in South Africa and called for the unity of all African states.

“Everyone who has engaged in xenophobic attacks in South Africa suffers from self-hate. Do not generalise all of us; we want African unity. We want the unity of SADC; we want to share in the land of Africa because we were collectively exploited.

“Everywhere where an African child is found that African child in hated, black people are hated everywhere, we cannot afford to hate them here in Africa,” he said.

He said all SADC countries are interconnected and share a special relationship.

“We will never hate Batswana because we are married to each other, we have kids together, and we go to the same schools,” he said.

Travel restrictions

Malema said he is pleased to be in Botswana after being banned from the country for 13 years.

He had been accused of trying to ignite regime change in Botswana. But the travel restriction was lifted in 2024.

“It’s so nice to be at home today and to be happy to enjoy the beautiful nature of Botswana. Those who banned me here in Botswana, they are watching us from TV…. look at us, now you oppressed us yesterday, today we are flourishing,” he said.