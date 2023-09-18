‘I’m not aiming to be president, but party will do very well in 2024,’ says Ace Magashule

Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media, on 30 August , during the launch of the new South African political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The leader of African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is confident his party will win Free State, North West, and Northern Cape in next year’s elections.

Magashule, who launched his party last month, said it would do “very well” in the general elections.

“We will win Free State, Northern Cape, and North West. We are already there in the Eastern Cape. Watch the space,” Magaushle said during an interview on Podcast and Chill.

Magashule’s confidence

The former Free State premier said he was confident the province would back him and vote for his party.

It was unclear whether the new party had been registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa or not.

Magashule said he was open to coalitions but only with “progressive forces that actually care about the poor, the uneducated, and the youth”. He, however, did not exclude the ANC.

The veteran politician said he had been meeting with the EFF.

“I do interact with the EFF. I have been meeting their secretary general Marshall [Dlamini]. Those are the comrades I know, Floyd (Shivambu) and Julius (Malema). There was a discussion [ about me joining them], but I said no. I had no intentions to join the EFF,” he said.

No plans of becoming president

Magashule said he had no plans of becoming president of the country.

“I’m not even aiming to become president. I don’t have such ambitions and aspirations, I just want to serve. A position is not important for me,” said Magashule.

Magashule also likened the state of the country to George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm”.

“In South Africa today, there are those who are untouchable and there are those who must be touched. Conditions have changed,” he said.