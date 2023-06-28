By Lunga Mzangwe
‘We will stay with Magashule, not the ANC,’ say disgruntled members

Following his visit, Mbalula said it was alleged those burning ANC regalia were Magashule’s relatives, or those hired to do his 'dirty job'.

Former general-secretary of the ANC Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
The ground is not fertile for the ANC in the Fezile Dabi region in Parys, Free State, which is believed to be a stronghold of expelled former secretary-general Ace Magashule. Yesterday, a handful ANC members believed to be sympathetic to Magashule protested, stamped on and burned ANC regalia ahead of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s visit to the area. They also had a coffin with Mbalula’s face. The disgruntled party members, however, did not stomp on T-shirts with former president Jacob Zuma’s face, saying they still loved him. ALSO READ: ‘I haven’t rejected EFF’, says Magashule as Mbalula takes swipe at ex-ANC...

