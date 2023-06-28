‘We will stay with Magashule, not the ANC,’ say disgruntled members

The ground is not fertile for the ANC in the Fezile Dabi region in Parys, Free State, which is believed to be a stronghold of expelled former secretary-general Ace Magashule. Yesterday, a handful ANC members believed to be sympathetic to Magashule protested, stamped on and burned ANC regalia ahead of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s visit to the area. They also had a coffin with Mbalula’s face. The disgruntled party members, however, did not stomp on T-shirts with former president Jacob Zuma’s face, saying they still loved him. ALSO READ: ‘I haven’t rejected EFF’, says Magashule as Mbalula takes swipe at ex-ANC...

The ground is not fertile for the ANC in the Fezile Dabi region in Parys, Free State, which is believed to be a stronghold of expelled former secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Yesterday, a handful ANC members believed to be sympathetic to Magashule protested, stamped on and burned ANC regalia ahead of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s visit to the area. They also had a coffin with Mbalula’s face.

The disgruntled party members, however, did not stomp on T-shirts with former president Jacob Zuma’s face, saying they still loved him.

ALSO READ: ‘I haven’t rejected EFF’, says Magashule as Mbalula takes swipe at ex-ANC leader

The crowd raised several service delivery concerns, while some vowed to make it difficult for the ANC to take control of the area ahead of the 2024 general elections following Magashule’s expulsion.

They said they were not happy with the ANC national and provincial leadership, accusing them of focusing on factional fights instead of issues affecting community members.

On Youth Day, people purporting to be ANC members in the Fezile Dabi region, burnt ANC T-shirts in what was believed to be retaliation against Magashule’s expulsion.

‘We’re not doing this because of Magashule’

Boitumelo Majoe, an ANC supporter who was part of those stamping on ANC T-shirts, said it was a myth that they were stamping on the T-shirt because they were in support of Magashule.

“We are not doing this because of Magashule. Our concerned is the current arrogant ANC-led government which does not respond to the call of the community,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s road back could affect ANC

“This government promised our people water and electricity for the past six months but even today, this crisis is still there. Our concern as members of the ANC is that this is not the ANC we voted for. What they are doing is fighting one another at the expense of the community.”

Following his visit, Mbalula said it was alleged those burning ANC regalia were Magashule’s relatives, or those hired to do his “dirty job”.

Some unhappy ANC members in the Fezili Dabi Region believed to be the stronghold of former SG #AceMagashule are currently stomping #ANC regalia. They are, however, not stomping on T-shirts with former Prez #Zuma face saying they still love him. @TheCitizen_News#PaulMashatile pic.twitter.com/vGR9NwPLbm — Lunga_mzangwe (@lunga_mzangwe) June 27, 2023

He said: “This is an act of faceless people who, it has become very clear, are hired. Some of them, it is alleged, are family members of Magashule who are doing this. Where our members are found to be at fault for burning the party regalia, they will be subjected to disciplinary processes.

“The burning of T-shirts is an act of cowardice, an act perpetuated by a small group of individuals. All that I have seen is intimidation and acts of terror by thugs masquerading [as ANC members] and intimidating our members.”

Mbalula said it was an act of intolerance and that “they fear my coming here and by branding a coffin in my name and burning it”.

READ MORE: ‘Magashule has reached a cul-de-sac in his ANC career’ – Mantashe defends Mbalula

“Magashule seems to have accepted that decision, he did not push back, he did not deem it fit to defend his membership of the ANC, so we can’t allow anarchy to run supreme in the name of decisions taken by the ANC.”

He said despite receiving calls from Magashule about meeting up, he would not do so because “he doesn’t owe him anything”.

‘ANC in ICU’

A resident, Boitumelo Koena, said Mbalula could continue to insult them in the media but they would continue to make sure the ground was not comfortable ahead of the 2024 elections.

ANC Secreatary General #FikileMbalula has arrived in the Fezile Dabi Region in Tumahole, Parys, where some #ANC members have burnt ANC T-shirts following the expulsion of former secreatary general #AceMagashule @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/hU7z8BJ436 — Lunga_mzangwe (@lunga_mzangwe) June 27, 2023

Asked if he would join Magashule, who has apparently declined the Economic Freedom Fighters offer, if he started his own party, Koena said she did not rule out the possibility, as this had happened before.

“It’s normal, Julius Malema left the ANC and he left with his comrades, so there’s nothing wrong. Why should it be said it is wrong today because it is done by Magashule?

ALSO READ: ‘No permanent enemies in politics’ – Malema on Zuma, Magashule

“If we want to leave with him, it’s our democratic right to do so. The ANC is currently in ICU. We are wearing black T-shirts because we are mourning the ANC.”

An elderly woman, who identified herself only as Koko, said she would follow Magashule wherever he went.

“I didn’t even know he was expelled but if he starts his own party, I will go with him,” she said.

– lungam@citizen.co.za