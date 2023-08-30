Ace Magashule’s new political ACT: Former ANC SG launches new party

He said the party's creation followed consultation with "fighters", activists and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Former general-secretary of the ANC Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has moved political homes, creating a new far-left party called the African Congress for Transformation.

Magashule announced the formation of the new party at a briefing in Vilikazi Street, Soweto on Wednesday.

He claimed there has been a bitter war within the ANC, with the party moving away from its roots.

He called his new party a “ship of freedom” steered by the people.

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June after being charged with misconduct by the party for illegally suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story