News August 30, 2023 | 11:37 am

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

30 Aug 2023

11:37 am

Ace Magashule’s new political ACT: Former ANC SG launches new party

By Kyle Zeeman - Deputy Digital Editor

He said the party's creation followed consultation with "fighters", activists and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

'We will stay with Magashule, not the ANC,' say disgruntled members

Former general-secretary of the ANC Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has moved political homes, creating a new far-left party called the African Congress for Transformation.

Magashule announced the formation of the new party at a briefing in Vilikazi Street, Soweto on Wednesday.

He said the creation followed consultation with “fighters”, activists and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ: Disgraced Magashule expelled from ANC

He claimed there has been a bitter war within the ANC, with the party moving away from its roots.

He called his new party a “ship of freedom” steered by the people.

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June after being charged with misconduct by the party for illegally suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Ace Magashule Elections

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe