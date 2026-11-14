In case you missed it: SACP backs ANC’s coalition decision | Mantashe on ANC’s decline | Ramathuba cracks the whip on MECs

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 14 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the ANC’s stance on forming coalitions with the DA after the local government elections left many hung municipalities across the country.

Meanwhile, ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe warned that the splitting of the black vote in South Africa has weakened his party and could lead to its destruction.

Furthermore, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has read the riot act to her executive council, accounting officers, mayors, municipal managers and CEOs of state-owned entities.

Weather tomorrow: 15 November 2026

Certain parts of six provinces have been warned to brace for thunderstorms on Sunday, and residents are urged to stay alert, as adverse weather could affect several areas.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms that could flood roads, settlements and low-lying areas, with disruptions to power supply and communications expected over far eastern parts of Free State, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga. Read full forecast here.

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ANC’s resistance to forming coalitions with DA welcomed by SACP

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu at Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, 10 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the ANC’s stance on forming coalitions with the DA after the local government elections left many hung municipalities across the country.

The ANC held a national executive committee (NEC) meeting this week, where its approach to coalition negotiations was discussed.

The NEC decided that it would only form a coalition with the DA as a “last resort”.

It comes after some ANC members blamed the party’s poor performance in the local elections on its partnership with the DA in the government of national unity (GNU).

CONTINUE READING: ANC’s resistance to forming coalitions with DA welcomed by SACP

Mantashe bemoans fragmented black vote after ANC decline

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the 9th ANC provincial conference at Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 21 January 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe warned that the splitting of the black vote in South Africa has weakened his party and could lead to its destruction.

The ANC leader was speaking on an ANC podcast about his party’s disappointing performance in the recent local government elections.

The ANC dropped to about 30% of the overall vote, after already declining to 45% in the national elections in 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Mantashe bemoans fragmented black vote after ANC decline

‘No more excuses!’ – Ramathuba cracks the whip as opposition demands action, not speeches

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba cracks the whip at Lekgotla. Picture: Supplied

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has read the riot act to her executive council, accounting officers, mayors, municipal managers and CEOs of state-owned entities.

Reflecting on the bruising 2026 local government elections for the ANC, she declared that the era of endless explanations and bureaucratic paralysis is over, and that the next two-and-a-half years until the next general elections will be about one thing: implementation.

Addressing the Executive Council Budget Lekgotla at The Ranch Resort outside Polokwane on Thursday, Ramathuba used the halfway mark of her administration to issue orders to her government.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No more excuses!’ – Ramathuba cracks the whip as opposition demands action, not speeches

‘Grossly inappropriate’ – Presidency condemns Nigeria High Commissioner’s conduct on social media

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence and Letters of Recall from Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode during the Credentials Ceremony in Tshwane. Picture: The Presidency/X

Less than a month after Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived in the country, he has drawn condemnation from government officials over his conduct on social media.

Fani-Kayode arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 25 October 2026, to commence his diplomatic duties. At the time, he told journalists that his primary goal was to “rebuild the bridge of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, while protecting the interests of Nigerians living in the country”.

This comes after the Nigerian national assembly said in September it was banning “all official visits” to South Africa in the wake of continued violence against illegal immigrants.

However, Fani-Kayode has been accused of starting on the wrong foot following his comments on social media.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Grossly inappropriate’ – Presidency condemns Nigeria High Commissioner’s conduct on social media

Standard Bank hit with R17m in financial penalties over compliance failures

Picture: iStock

The Prudential Authority (PA) has slapped Standard Bank with R17 million in financial penalties after an inspection uncovered several compliance failures, including inadequate customer checks, missing client records, and gaps in anti-money laundering training.

However, R5 million has been suspended, leaving the lender with penalties worth R12 million.

The PA on Friday evening said it has imposed administrative sanctions on Standard Bank for its non-compliance with certain provisions of the FIC Act, following an inspection conducted on SBSA in 2023 in terms of section 45B of the FIC Act.

CONTINUE READING: Standard Bank hit with R17m in financial penalties over compliance failures

Yesterday’s news recap

Read here: Will DA deliver Zille’s head to Mashaba? | Brown Mogotsi’s partial win | Anele an Buzza’s love story