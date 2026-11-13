In case you missed it: Will DA deliver Zille’s head to Mashaba? | Brown Mogotsi’s partial win | Anele an Buzza’s love story

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 13 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, questions have been raised about Helen Zille’s future in Johannesburg following ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s meeting with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Meanwhile, political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has bagged partial court victory in his perjury case.

Furthermore, media personality Anele Mdoda and husband Buzza Mgudlwa open up about their marriage, family traditions, royal responsibilities.

Weather tomorrow: 14 November 2026

Saturday will bring flooding from severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain over the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and Limpopo; damaging winds over the southwest coast and the City of Cape Town district; and extremely high fire danger over the Northern Cape and in places in the Free State, North West and southwestern Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Joburg coalition talks begin: Will the DA deliver Zille’s head to Mashaba?

The DA’s Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, on 13 February 2026, at a meet-and-greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Following ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s meeting with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday, questions have been raised about Helen Zille’s future in Johannesburg.

It is not clear where the meeting took place, but Mashaba described it as “frank and productive” on his X account.

This meeting is significant because of an offer Mashaba had made to the DA for the three metros in Gauteng.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg coalition talks begin: Will the DA deliver Zille’s head to Mashaba?

Brown Mogotsi bags partial court victory in perjury case

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has secured a partial victory in his bid to obtain additional evidence from the state, with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court ordering the prosecution to hand over cellphone records linked to witnesses in his perjury case.

The ruling was delivered on Friday, 13 November 2026, following arguments over an application brought by Mogotsi, as he sought further information to prepare for his trial.

Mogotsi faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi bags partial court victory in perjury case

‘My wife has always been iconic’: Buzza and Anele talk love, family and legacy

(L to R) Bonelela James Mgudlwa, Anele Mdoda in Stars And Vows. Picture: Supplied, Netflix © 2026

Buzza’s admiration for his wife goes beyond her fashion choices. Having known Anele long before the cameras started following their relationship, he has watched her grow into her own, both personally and professionally.

Speaking to The Citizen in a recent interview, he described the change as an elevation, rather than a reinvention.

While audiences might tune in to see the wedding celebrations, the couple hopes they will also take away something more meaningful from the experience.

CONTINUE READING: ‘My wife has always been iconic’: Buzza and Anele talk love, family and legacy

‘I have no idea’: Mastermind denies role in Phala Phala theft, but pleads for leniency

Froliana Joseph (L) and Imanuwela David (R) appear at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Imanuwela David has asked the Modimolle Regional Court to consider his personal circumstances when determining his sentence for his role in the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

However, despite his conviction, the 42-year-old continues to distance himself from the crime, maintaining that he knows nothing about the break-in.

David appeared in court alongside his co-accused, Froliana Joseph, as the sentencing proceedings in the high-profile case continued in Limpopo.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I have no idea’: Mastermind denies role in Phala Phala theft, but pleads for leniency

MK party urges ANC to ‘do the right thing’ to avoid death as PA talks collapse

The MK party’s Dali Mpofu and Tony Yengeni during the IEC’s release of the results for the 2026 local government elections at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, on 8 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

A senior uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader has confirmed that the party will meet with the ANC this weekend to discuss possible coalition arrangements.

The MK party and the ANC had differences during the last general elections, making coalition talks between the two parties difficult.

However, this time, senior party leader Dali Mpofu told the media that the MK party is interested in engaging the ANC..

CONTINUE READING: MK party urges ANC to ‘do the right thing’ to avoid death as PA talks collapse

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ANC insists best for SA | Foreigner intercepted en route to Russian/Ukraine war | Phuti Khomo’s sister speaks out