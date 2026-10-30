Maumela’s ‘hidden’ Bentley nowhere to be found as SIU searches Midrand property

An anonymous whistle-blower tipped off investigators about the suspected hiding place of the Bentley.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was dealt a blow on Friday when it didn’t find a Bentley belonging to controversial Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela at a property in Midrand, where it was believed to be hidden.

The Bentley forms part of eight vehicles, including four Ferraris and three Porches, that the SIU is pursuing after the Special Tribunal granted the unit an order to preserve assets linked to the Tembisa Hospital investigation, valued at R900 million.

Maumela has been implicated in a probe into three alleged syndicates linked to the looting of about R2 billion from the hospital.

His alleged syndicate – dubbed the Syndicate or the Maumela Syndicate – is reported to have benefited by more than R800 million.

Several of Maumela’s assets, valued at about R520 million, have since been seized.

Anonymous whistle-blower leads SIU to Midrand property

An SIU-appointed curator actioned the Midrand operation after the unit received information from an anonymous whistle-blower.

“The operation follows information received through an anonymous whistleblower report alleging that a Bentley belonging to Mr Hangwani Morgan Maumela has been concealed at a property allegedly belonging to an associate,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said on Friday.

BREAKING: Once AGAIN, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is raiding ANOTHER property believed to be linked to controversial “businessman” Hangwani Maumela, in Midrand in search of one of the 8 vehicles the SIU is after.



Outstanding vehicles include:



4 Ferraris

3 Porsches… pic.twitter.com/a3uHYIeKJ8 — Lopang (@LopangAlamu) October 30, 2026

Makgotho said the team went to the premises to verify whether the car was indeed there; however, they did not find it.

“The curator is acting in accordance with the two previous court orders to place the vehicles under the curator’s control,” Makgotho said.

In October 2025, the Special Tribunal directed that the Maumela Syndicate must fully and frankly disclose under oath all properties and assets.

These include movable, immovable, tangible and intangible assets, and all funds standing to their credit – including any debts or claims owing to them.

“It also added that disclosure must cover all property and assets in respect of which the implicated respondents, or any of them, are registered or common law owners, have beneficial ownership, or hold any right, title, interest or other real right,” Makgotho said.

SIU vows to track down all eight luxury vehicles

He said the SIU is authorised by Proclamation 136 of 2023 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Gauteng department of health and Tembisa Hospital.

“The curator is actively tracing and preserving additional properties, assets and funds to give full effect to the preservation order, which is valued at R503 million,” the spokesperson said.

“Although the vehicle was not found on the property, the SIU will relentlessly pursue to find all eight vehicles as stipulated by the Special Tribunal order.”