In case you missed it: Feroz Khan’s uncle killed | Mokonyane calls on ANC gods | Zuma-Sambudla, Ndhlela fight MK party expulsion

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 6 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former former Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan’s uncle-in-law Preggy Padayachee has been shot dead.

Meanwhile, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has called on the “gods of the ANC” and party ancestors to forgive members and salvage the party’s fortunes ahead of the local government elections.

Furthermore, expelled MK party members Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela are challenging their expulsion from Jacob Zuma’s party.

Weather tomorrow: 7 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and waves along the coast, while the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Full weather forecast here.

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Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead

Disgraced former senior Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, has been shot dead. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Preggy Padayachee, the uncle of disgraced former senior Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan, has been shot dead.

Padayachee was killed in a shooting on the R21 near Griffiths Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday evening, 5 October 2026, in what is suspected to be a hit.

Padayachee’s friend was reportedly wounded in the shooting.

CONTINUE READING: Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead

From ‘dirty votes’ to ancestral prayers: Nomvula Mokonyane under fire as ANC turns to spiritual intervention

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“The ANC is willing to do anything to win elections, except their job.”

This was one of many sarcastic social media reactions to ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane publicly calling on the “gods of the ANC” and party ancestors to forgive members and salvage the party’s fortunes ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Speaking at the grave of one of the ANC’s founding fathers, Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme, Mokonyane urged party volunteers to embody Seme’s spirit on the campaign trail, asking the forebears to forgive the party where it has erred and give President Cyril Ramaphosa stature.

CONTINUE READING: From ‘dirty votes’ to ancestral prayers: Nomvula Mokonyane under fire as ANC turns to spiritual intervention

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela challenge expulsion from MK party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: X/@KingMntungwa

Expelled MK party members Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela are challenging their expulsion from Jacob Zuma’s party.

The court papers also seek Ndhlela’s reinstatement as a member of parliament.

The duo approached the high court in Johannesburg to review and set aside their expulsions, which were announced on 18 June 2026.

The party expelled the pair after accusing them of gross misconduct.

CONTINUE READING: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela challenge expulsion from MK party

Tebogo Nokwane breaks his silence on the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala fight

Businessman Tebogo Nokwane says he has no part in the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala feud and is taking legal steps over what he calls defamatory posts. Pictures: X, Instagram

Businessman Tebogo Nokwane, the father of Blue Mbombo’s child, has issued his first public response to the legal and social media battle between Mbombo and businessman Thami Ndlala.

He says he is not part of it, and he is threatening legal action over how he has been portrayed.

The statement, released through Kaka & Kaka Attorneys and dated Monday, 5 October, describes the clash as “a personal dispute” between the pair.

Nokwane’s lawyers say he has nonetheless been mentioned several times, in a “clearly defamatory manner”, in posts and statements circulating in recent days.

CONTINUE READING: Tebogo Nokwane breaks his silence on the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala fight

‘Why don’t the judges just run our lives’: Ngobese-Zuma fumes over asylum directive

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, during a march against immigrants camped outside the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban on 10 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has reopened the anti-illegal immigration can of worms with a new directive for refugee reception centres.

The directive stems from a Constitutional Court ruling in July that deemed some sections of the Refugees Act of 1998 invalid.

The court’s ruling stated that immigration status should not be a consideration when processing an asylum application, with Home Affairs setting several stipulations for the process of applicants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma lamented the issuing of the directive, adding that the Constitutional Court’s ruling was an “absolutely shocking” capitulation to foreign nationals.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Why don’t the judges just run our lives’: Ngobese-Zuma fumes over asylum directive

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Setback in VBS and blue lights cases | Maumela fails to stop Ferrari sale | October fuel price hike