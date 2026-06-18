MK party expels Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela with immediate effect

MK Party expelled Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela, saying social media posts and unauthorised briefings undermined party unity.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has expelled member of parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

In the latest change in leadership at the MK party, Sibonelo Nomvalo announced on Thursday afternoon that Zuma-Sambudla’s and Ndhlela’s membership in the party has been terminated.

Zuma-Sambudla expelled from MK party

“The national officials have resolved that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela have acted in a manner fundamentally inconsistent with the values, discipline, constitutional principles and organisational interests of the MK party,” the secretary general said in a media briefing.

The party said it came to this decision after considering a series of actions, public statements and activities by the party president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and the former national spokesperson.

The MK party said their actions were found to be in conflict with the constitutional obligations of party members and leaders, undermining organisational unity, discipline and cohesion.

In terms of Zuma-Sambudla, Nomvalo said her repeated public statements and social media posts have undermined organisational unity and promoted factional narratives.

He added that the MP publicly discredited recognised party leadership structures, challenged the legitimacy of decisions and brought internal organisational matters to the public.

“These actions have contributed to divisions within the movement and have undermined confidence in the collective leadership of the organisation,” the secretary general said.

Social media attacks and factional posts

“The party has further noted her participation in and promotion of activities outside officially sanctioned party programmes, including conduct that created confusion amongst members and supporters regarding the official position and programmes of the organisation.”

He said these actions encourage factionalism, create competing centres of influence and weaken discipline.

With regard to Ndhlela, the party said his conduct includes acting without proper organisational authority and engaging in activities outside authorised party programmes.

Nomvalo said he also addressed media briefings without approval and misrepresented party positions and structures.

The MK party said that both members’ actions have created confusion and undermined organisational discipline, leading to their expulsion from the party.

The party also raised concerns about Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela’s conduct after Muzi Ntshingila’s death.

Both moved MP Ntshingila without consent

Nomvalo said the duo moved the ailing MP to another health facility without his family’s consent. He added that neither member had the authority to interfere in Ntshingila’s medical care or separate him from his relatives.

The party also flagged concerns about removing Ntshingila’s belongings from his parliamentary residence without informing the family.

After complaints from the family, MK’s parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe barred Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela from the funeral and made comments that could further distress the family.

“As a Party, we extend our deepest apologies to the Ntshingila family for any distress caused during this difficult period. Despite these clear instructions, both members failed to comply with the directive,” Nomvalo said.

He said Zuma-Sambudla continued to make social media comments about Ntshingila, something the party said was insensitive and disrespectful to his family.

The secretary general added that the duo’s actions directly disregard organisational authority and further aggravated divisions within the movement during a period of mourning.