In case you missed it: Ferrari linked to Maumela to be sold | PHV detected in sardines | Man arrested after mother’s death

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 15 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Special Tribunal granting an order allowing the sale of a Ferrari linked to the Maumela syndicate, as authorities move to recover assets allegedly connected to the group.

Meanwhile, the detection of pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) in sardines is linked to mass mortalities along South Africa’s West Coast. Laboratory sequencing confirmed the presence of the virus, although authorities say its detection alone may not explain the deaths.

Furthermore, an Eastern Cape man has been arrested after allegedly beating his 69-year-old mother, who later died while being taken to hospital. The suspect was also beaten and detained by community members before police arrived.

Weather tomorrow: 16 August, 2026

Fine and cool to warm weather is expected across much of South Africa on Sunday, while extremely high fire danger conditions have been forecast in three provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Maumela

Picture for illustration. iStock

The Special Tribunal has granted an order allowing the sale of a Ferrari linked to the alleged Maumela syndicate.

The vehicle forms part of assets tied to the investigation into alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital, with buyers already lined up for the luxury car. The order allows the asset to be sold while the authorities continue efforts to recover money and assets allegedly linked to the corruption network.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale was reportedly bought for just over R11 million in April 2022. The curator initially sought permission to sell it for about R9.5 million, while two independent valuers put its value at R10.2 million and R10.165 million.

CONTINUE READING: Special Tribunal grants order for sale of Ferrari linked to Maumela syndicate, buyers already lined up

PHV detected in sardines as West Coast deaths probed

Picture: iStock

Laboratory sequencing has confirmed the presence of pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) in sardines linked to recent mass mortalities along the West Coast. The virus was detected in dead sardines and at lower levels in some apparently healthy fish.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said PHV had never previously been reported in South African sardines. Investigations are continuing to determine whether environmental factors also contributed to the deaths.

CONTINUE READING: PHV detected in sardines as West Coast mass deaths investigated

Man arrested after mother’s death

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: File / The Citizen

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo district in connection with the death of his 69-year-old mother.

Police said the woman was allegedly severely beaten with a stick and died while being taken to hospital. Community members allegedly assaulted and detained the suspect before police arrived and arrested him.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape man arrested after allegedly beating his mother to death

Son admits lying about Gautrain robbery

Picture: Gautrain/X

A 21-year-old man has admitted fabricating a story that he was robbed at gunpoint aboard a Gautrain while travelling between Midrand and Rosebank stations.

His parents said they were disappointed and embarrassed by his actions after the alleged robbery was found to be untrue. The incident had initially been reported on social media before the truth emerged.

CONTINUE READING: Parents ‘deeply disappointed’ after son admits lying about Gautrain armed robbery

Make your retirement funds last longer

Picture: iStock

A new report has highlighted the risk of retirees running out of savings, with retirement funds reportedly lasting an average of just 14 months in some circumstances.

Most retirees exceed this guideline recommendation, placing unnecessary strain on their retirement savings and jeopardising the long-term sustainability of their income.

The report gives five key risks that determine whether retirement income lasts

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how to make your retirement funds last longer

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Carrim no-show at Madlanga | SAA acting CEO on special leave | PODCAST: Baddie on a budget P2