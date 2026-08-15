Eastern Cape man arrested after allegedly beating his mother to death

The man was arrested on Friday evening after being beaten and detained by community members.

A man in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo district has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 69-year-old mother.

The 40-year-old man was apprehended after being beaten and detained by community members near Tsolo, roughly 40kms north of Mthatha.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm on Friday evening, with the suspect due in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court next week to face a charge of murder.

Police state that the victim was severely beaten with a stick, after which she succumbed to her injuries en route to hospital where she was declared dead.

“As police arrived at the scene, community members were holding the suspect. He had been assaulted by community members and was also rushed to hospital under police guard.

“The motive for the assault that led to the death of the deceased forms part of the investigation,” Eastern Cape police stated.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntule welcomed the arrest, but lamented the loss of a mother allegedly at the hands of her son.

“It is so disturbing that a mother and son relationship can end up in such a gruesome manner,” stated Ntuli.

Eastern Cape crime stats

The most recent available crime stats released by the South African Police Service showed the Eastern Cape had the highest murder rate for the first quarter of 2026.

The Eastern Cape had the highest per capita murder rate between January and March, with 14.3 murders per 100 000 members of the known population.

Of the 949 reported murders in the province over those three months, 42 were related to domestic violence.

Additionally, 32 attempted murders and 1 134 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) were related to domestic violence.

In that period, vigilantism or mob justice accounted for 299 recorded murders, 58 attempted murders and 266 cases of assault GBH.