In case you missed it: Carrim no-show at Madlanga | SAA acting CEO on special leave | PODCAST: Baddie on a budget P2

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 14 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Madlanga Commission’s chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has confirmed that the commission will lay criminal charges against North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Meanwhile, South African Airways (SAA) acting group CEO Matshela Seshibe has been placed on special leave with immediate effect, just four months after his temporary appointment to the top job drew sharp criticism from aviation industry role players.

Furthermore, if you’ve been anywhere near social media this month, you’ll have seen it – another glued-down lace front, another caption about “snatched” edges, and then, a few slides later, a trichologist stitching that same clip with a warning about traction alopecia and glue burns along the hairline.

Weather tomorrow: 15 August, 2026

Fine and cool weather has been forecast across the country for Saturday, 15 August, with high fire danger conditions expected in parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Suliman Carrim no-show at Madlanga commission: Here’s what happens next

Businessman Suliman Carrim at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images

The Madlanga Commission’s chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has confirmed that the commission will lay criminal charges against North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Carrim failed to appear before the commission on Friday, despite the commission’s dismissal of his application to indefinitely delay his testimony on medical grounds.

The ruling was handed down on 29 July 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Suliman Carrim no-show at Madlanga commission: Here’s what happens next

Ramaphosa tells African leaders that South Africans are ashamed of the actions of anti-illegal migration movements

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans are ashamed of the ill-treatment towards foreign nationals in the country, especially those from the diaspora.

He was speaking at the Southern African Development Community (Sac) public lecture in eThekwini on Friday. He was the keynote speaker.

“I repeat, as South Africans, we are deeply concerned and ashamed that people from other nations, some of whose leaders are here, were treated badly and were even forced to leave the country under threat of violence.”

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa tells African leaders that South Africans are ashamed of the actions of anti-illegal migration movements

SAA acting CEO placed on special leave, four months after controversial appointment

SAA planes. Picture: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

South African Airways (SAA) acting group CEO Matshela Seshibe has been placed on special leave with immediate effect, just four months after his temporary appointment to the top job drew sharp criticism from aviation industry role players.

SAA announced the decision on Friday afternoon, saying Seshibe would remain on special leave pending the outcome of an internal process.

The airline did not disclose the nature of the process, what prompted it or whether any allegations had been made against Seshibe.

CONTINUE READING: SAA acting CEO placed on special leave, four months after controversial appointment

Nsfas board welcomes High Court ruling suspending administrator as Manamela considers next move

Picture: Supplied

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board has welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s interim relief suspending the appointment of the scheme’s administrator, as Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela gives the judgment urgent consideration.

The court also directed the former board members to be reinstated pending the final determination of Part B of the review application.

Following Manamela’s decision to place the entity under administration and dissolve the board, the remaining seven board members sought urgent High Court relief.

CONTINUE READING: Nsfas board welcomes High Court ruling suspending administrator as Manamela considers next move

PODCAST | The real price of being a baddie on a budget and chasing ‘the look’ – Part 2

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this month, you’ll have seen it – another glued-down lace front, another caption about “snatched” edges, and then, a few slides later, a trichologist stitching that same clip with a warning about traction alopecia and glue burns along the hairline. It’s become a whole genre: the baddie tutorial followed by the this-is-what-it-did-to-my-scalp reveal.

And it’s not just wigs. Skin lightening is back in the group chats under softer names like “glow” and “brightening.” Veneers and contouring have basically become baseline expectations rather than glow-up extras. And somewhere in between, brands have figured out that if you call any of this self-care or body positivity, people feel good about buying it – even when what they’re buying is a fix for a problem the industry helped convince them they had.

CONTINUE READING: PODCAST | The real price of being a baddie on a budget and chasing ‘the look’ – Part 2

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Tambo hospital stoma bag shortage | Mbense murder accused ‘pact’ | SA dancer on Swae Lee video