In case you missed it: McKenzie under fire over name changes | Ramaphosa accused of shielding Mchunu | KZN Hawks boss Senona in trouble

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 1 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Minister Gayton McKenzie has been accused of misleading the public after approving contentious name changes for towns in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal without transparent consultation.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing accusations of protecting suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after the Madlanga commission interim report did not recommend immediate action against him.

Furthermore, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona finds himself in deeper trouble as he was removed from his office and had devices seized amid investigations tied to the Madlanga commission.

McKenzie under fire over EC, KZN name changes

Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images

Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Minister Gayton McKenzie has been accused by the DA of misleading the public over the recent approval of 21 town name changes in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA claims McKenzie previously indicated he had declined certain name change proposals due to insufficient public consultation, yet has now signed off on the changes.

In response, McKenzie accused the DA of spreading “blue lies”.

CONTINUE READING: McKenzie accused of misleading people after approving name changes in Eastern Cape and KZN

Ramaphosa accused of protecting ‘comrade’ Mchunu

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Senzo Mchunu and Edwin Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces criticism for appearing to shield suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was released.

Opposition figures argue Ramaphosa’s decision not to act immediately against Mchunu, whose name did not feature among the officials referred for urgent action, looks like the protection of a political ally.

Ramaphosa’s office insists he is following due process, will wait until the commission completes its work, and has welcomed referrals for criminal investigation and prosecution.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission: Ramaphosa accused of protecting ‘comrade’ Mchunu

More trouble for KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona

KZN Hawks Head Lesetja Senona at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 28 January 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona has reportedly been removed from his office and had his work devices confiscated amid ongoing investigations linked to the Madlanga commission’s hearings.

Senona’s testimony at the commission was rocky, and he admitted being “already in trouble” as he faced tough questioning over his relationship with controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and other matters.

Senona’s challenges highlight ongoing efforts to unravel complex links between police leadership and figures at the centre of high-profile corruption and crime allegations.

CONTINUE READING: Trouble catches up with KZN Hawks boss Lesetja Senona

Councillors and officials owe Gauteng municipalities R165.7m

Gauteng MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile. Picture: X / @LebogangMaile

Gauteng’s municipal finances are under pressure as councillors and local government officials collectively owe their own municipalities R165.7 million in unpaid accounts.

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile outlined that as of 31 December 2025, the City of Johannesburg accounted for the largest portion of this debt, followed by Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Maile said municipalities are sending formal demands to recover these debts and strengthen compliance, but credit control challenges persist.

CONTINUE READING: Councillors and officials owe Gauteng municipalities R165.7m, Joburg tops the list

Three court officials get suspended sentences in fraud case

Hawks. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Three former officials from the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court were given six-year suspended prison sentences and ordered to repay R60 000 each for their roles in a long-running maintenance funds fraud scheme.

The fraud, uncovered by the Hawks and prosecuting authorities, involved the manipulation of maintenance payment records to benefit themselves while depriving rightful beneficiaries of support.

The accused exploited weaknesses in internal controls and abused their positions to falsely certify payments that were never made.

CONTINUE READING: Three court officials get suspended sentences, ordered to repay R60 000 each in fraud case

