In case you missed it: Mbenenge escapes impeachment | Concerns linger about Amapanyaza training | Another arrest in DJ Warras case

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 31 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge not guilty of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, there are still concerns about the training of AmaPanyaza after they were officially declared peace officers.

Then, the corruption case against Malusi Gigaba has been postponed to allow the matter to be enrolled at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Weather tomorrow: 1 February 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast thundershowers over many parts of the country. Get the full weather forecast here.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge escapes impeachment

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: Gallo Images

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has found Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge not guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and gross incapacity.

However, he was found guilty of a lesser offence, which will not lead to his impeachment.

“It is the finding that Mbenenge is guilty of a degree of misconduct that does not amount to gross misconduct in that he, at a place of work and during working hours, initiated and subsequently conducted a flirtatious relationship with Mengo through a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged between them.”

Concerns still linger about Amapanyaza training after they’re declared peace officers

New crime prevention wardens took part in a parade at Tsakane Stadium, in Ekurhuleni, in June 2023. Picture: Michel Bega

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens, also known as AmaPanyaza, were officially declared peace officers on Friday. But not everyone is pleased.

The announcement that the AmaPanyaza can now assist the police in their operations was made by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday.

However, there are still concerns about whether the Amapanyaza officers are properly trained to take part in law enforcement operations.

Mozambican national arrested in connection with DJ Warras’ murder

Former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central jock, Warren Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras. Picture: Instagram

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the Mozambican national was arrested during a Crime Intelligence-led take-down operation in Marathon informal settlement in Primrose at 8pm on Friday night.

The suspect will appear before a court on Monday, 2 February 2026, facing charges of murder and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Corruption case against Gigaba moved to High Court

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

The corruption case against Dr Malusi Gigaba, together with former Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, and Thamsanqa Jiyane, has been postponed to allow the matter to be enrolled and heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

On Friday, the state confirmed on record the service of the notice of trial and indictments on the accused.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) formally added Gigaba as the fifth accused in the corruption case on 18 November 2025.

Deputy minister steps in to house Mpumalanga woman and grandchildren after floods

Department of Social Development, Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

The Department of Social Development (DSD) had to intervene to prevent an older person and her two grandchildren from becoming homeless after their house collapsed during heavy rains in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.

Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks was sent to the province following reports that the elderly person, who heads a household of five, had lost her home.

According to the department, the family’s house collapsed during heavy rainfall in Acornhoek.

Yesterday’s news recap

