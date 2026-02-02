In case you missed it: Joburg gas explosion injures 3 | Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah | Tyla bags another Grammy

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 2 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, three people sustained third-degree burns following a suspected gas explosion that in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against comedian and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

Furthermore, South African singer Tyla has won another Grammy.

Weather tomorrow: 3 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for heatwaves, extreme fire danger, and severe thunderstorms, with flooding risks and damaging winds affecting several provinces this Tuesday nationwide. Full weather forecast here.

Three injured in Doornfontein building collapse after suspected gas explosion [Video]

The scene of the blaze and building collapse. Picture: Supplied

Three people sustained third-degree burns following a suspected gas explosion that led to a small utility room and an adjoining boundary wall collapse in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to the incident about 6.15am on Monday at the intersection of Lower Railway Road and Staib Street.

“Emergency Management services responded to a reported transformer explosion in New Doornfontein,” EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said. “Firefighting operations were initiated immediately upon arrival and the fire has since been extinguished.”

According to EMS, the transformer was located inside a small utility storage room.

Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys Epstein joke, netizens respond

Host Trevor Noah onstage during the awards. Picture: AFP

United States (US) President Donald Trump has once again turned a pop culture moment into a political firestorm. This time, he is threatening legal action against comedian and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

The threat came after a biting joke at the 68th Grammy Awards sent social media into overdrive.

Trump aimed at Noah on Monday following the comedian’s monologue moment that referenced him and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, the monologue mentioned Trump’s much-mocked interest in acquiring Greenland.

Tyla bags another Grammy for Best African Music Performance

Tyla. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

South African singer Tyla has won another Grammy Award at the 68th edition of the global music awards.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

The Water hitmaker, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, won the award for Best African Music Performance for her single Push 2 Start.

She competed in the category alongside Davido and Omah Lay’s Lay With You, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s Hope & Love, and Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat.

DJ Warras murder: Mozambican national to seek bail despite being in SA illegally

Armando Joaquin Pacula appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 2 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Mozambican national accused of involvement in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has had his case postponed.

Armando Joaquin Pacula, believed to be the gunman, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the first time on Monday, 2 February 2026.

This followed his arrest on 30 January in the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston. Pacula faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to Stock’s killing.

Businessman challenges Madlanga commission subpoena in urgent court bid

North West businessman Suleiman Carrim has launched an urgent High Court application to stop the Madlanga commission from compelling his testimony.

The ANC member is set to take the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System to court on Tuesday in an urgent bid to prevent the commission from subpoenaing him to appear before it.

Carrim was implicated in testimony before the Madlanga commission by “Witness X”, alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.

