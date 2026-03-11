In case you missed it: One loaf, one vote? | Ex-Gauteng CFO paid to dip? | Fuel price hikes expected

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 9 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes just months before the local government elections, the ANC has been accused of being out of touch with the daily struggles of ordinary South Africans. In the latest incident, the party has been seen giving out bread as part of its election campaign.

Meanwhile, claims have surfaced that corruption-accused former Gauteng Department of Health CFO, Lerato Madyo, was paid to leave her role, with Premier Panyaza Lesufi announcing an investigation into the “settlement”.

Furthermore, the United States and Israel’s war on Iran has sparked global panic, as the conflict will affect fuel prices and supply.

Weather tomorrow: 12 March, 2026

Disruptive rain is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Thursday, 12 March, as high temperatures continue to batter parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

One loaf, one vote? ANC under fire for controversial election campaign [VIDEO]

ANC offices in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Just months before the local government elections, the ANC has been accused of being out of touch with the daily struggles of ordinary South Africans. In the latest incident, the party has been seen giving out bread as part of its election campaign.

In a video circulating on social media, party volunteers can be seen with a tray of loaves of bread and handing them out to the community. One of the volunteers can be heard saying: We are here from the ANC, one loaf one family, ANC is life, so one loaf means a lot,” she said. Her remarks were followed by applause from those who were at this event.

According to reports, the incident took place in Mpumalanga, but ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa has denied it. He told The Citizen on Wednesday that the ANC would normally not embark on a campaign to hand out bread; instead, they would hand out food parcels.

CONTINUE READING: One loaf, one vote? ANC under fire for controversial election campaign [VIDEO]

Retired Saps official tells ad hoc committee she was suspended for investigating senior officers

Former deputy national police commissioner Francinah Vuma testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 11 March 2026. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

Former deputy national police commissioner Francinah Vuma says she still believes her suspension from the South African Police Service (Saps) may have been linked to disciplinary investigations she was pursuing against senior officials.

Vuma appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee in the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Wednesday, 11 March, where she testified about the events leading up to her suspension and raised allegations of interference by senior leaders within Saps.

In her testimony, Vuma told the committee that when she was appointed deputy national police commissioner for support services in 2020, she assumed responsibility for overseeing corporate services, supply chain operations and human resources.

CONTINUE READING: Retired Saps official tells ad hoc committee she was suspended for investigating senior officers

Was ex-Gauteng health CFO paid to dip? Lesufi to investigate ‘settlement’

Former Gauteng Health chief financial officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Claims have surfaced that corruption-accused former Gauteng Department of Health CFO, Lerato Madyo, was paid to leave her role, with Premier Panyaza Lesufi announcing an investigation into the “settlement”.

The department announced Madyo’s resignation in August 2024, but DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom disputed the claim on Wednesday.

Bloom alleges that Madyo received a “lucrative settlement package” and is currently living under another name in Limpopo.

CONTINUE READING: Was ex-Gauteng health CFO paid to dip? Lesufi to investigate ‘settlement’

Robert Mugabe’s son seeks plea deal after abandoning bail

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 23 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused have withdrawn their bail applications.

Mugabe appeared alongside Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11 March.

The matter had previously been postponed several times due to ongoing technical difficulties at the court, including power outages.

CONTINUE READING: Robert Mugabe’s son seeks plea deal after abandoning bail

Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes

Picture: iStock

The United States and Israel’s war on Iran has sparked global panic, as the conflict will affect fuel prices and supply.

The war has affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consequently, global energy markets have been disrupted, with South African travellers warned of potential increases in airfares.

CONTINUE READING: Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Petrol-shedding in SA? | ActionSA’s ‘R200k contract’ | ‘Scared’ Suliman Carrim