IN PICTURES: Ultra-trail Cape Town

Started in 2014, the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town is a bucket-list event for local and international trail runners.

Naomi Brand, a South African now living in New Zealand, seen in the early stages of the RMB UTCT 100 miler race on Friday evening. She finished the 166 km course in 29:47:09 in 9th place overall, the second woman runner in. Picture: Zac Zinn

This year, from 24-26 November, 400 runners from 58 nations converged on Cape Town for the event. Over 2 000 runners took on five distances – 23km, 35km, 55km and the UT100 which is 100km.

The fifth race, introduced last year, is a 100 miler taking runners 166 km up Table Mountain from Oranjezicht in the City Bowl, across the top and down towards Llandudno, to Hout Bay and then to Kalk Bay via Simonstown. Runners then head through Kommetjie, across Noordhoek Beach and up Chapman’s peak towards Constantia, through vineyards then forest and around the front contours of Table Mountain, to the finish at Gardens Rugby Club.

Toni McCann from Cape Town, currently living and training in Chamonix in France, emphatically won the PT55 – the 55 km race, placing third overall. Picture: Zac Zinn

Admire Muzopambwa waits in the start shute to begin the UT100, the 100km race. He finished 13th man and was 17th overall. Picture: Sam Clark

Some runners say that the section from Kommetjie and across the long stretch of Noordhoek beach, is a welcome flat section after over 100 kms on the mountain trails. Picture: Kelvin Trautman

Karli van Zyl takes on the climb up to Rocket road above Sandy Bay during the Peninsula Traverse or PT55, followed by a host of fellow participants. Picture: Zac Zinn

At Noordhoek aid station, 100 miler runners have completed 120 kms, and family support at this stage of the race can make a huge difference, giving exhausted runners the extra push to carry on. Picture: Kelvin Trautman

Winner of the 100 miler UTCT Aleksei Tolstenko climbs Kloof Corner at the 15-20 km point, to the sounds of clanging cow bells and huge cheers. Hundreds of local runners make their way up to this section of the route early in the morning, to provide the ‘gees’. Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

The RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town covers a wide range of terrain, including some sections along Llandudno, Hout Bay, Kommetjie and Noordhoek beaches. Picture: Zac Zinn

Mvuyisi Gcogco placed second in the PT55 after Robbie Simpson from the UK. Picture: Sam Clark

Headlamps can be seen dotting the mountain as night falls, when some of the 100 miler runners climb Table Mountain via Platteklip Gorge in the relatively early stages of the race (25 km). Picture: Sam Clark

Participants in the 100 miler event started on Friday at 5 pm and ran through the night, with a fair number spending Saturday night on the trails as well. Supporters are key to the success of an ultra-trail runner, and the moral support they receive from loved ones at the aid stations is just as important as the refuelling and hydration. Picture: Zac Zinn

