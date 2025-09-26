At least 20 injured in multiple-vehicle crash involving two taxis

This is the third accident involving a minibus taxi in less than a week.

At least 20 people have been injured in a serious multiple-vehicle crash involving two minibus taxis in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred around 7pm on Thursday evening.

Multiples vehicles

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the crash on the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound near the Brickfield off-ramp.

“On arrival, paramedics found that two fully laden taxis and a light motor vehicle had collided. Multiple casualties were found on scene, and immediately, more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of twenty patients from all three vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, the Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Eastern Cape

This is the third accident involving a minibus taxi in less than a week.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and fourteen others were injured in a taxi accident in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the crash occurred at about 8:30pm on the R61 towards Mthatha near the Corana area.

Chaos

Jamieson said paramedics from their Mthatha operation arrived to find “chaos.”

“They found that a fully laden taxi had somehow lost control and rolled numerous times, ejecting some of the passengers. Immediately, a triage system was set up, and more ambulances were dispatched to assist.

“One passenger, a female, believed to be in her twenties, had sustained critical injuries. Whilst paramedics worked to stabilise her on scene, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, unfortunately, she passed away on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Fourteen other patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Taxi crash

On Monday, two people were killed and fifteen others were injured after a taxi crashed into two cars in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred at the corner of Chris Hani and Effingham Road in Greenwood Park just before 5pm.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

