Shocking revelation about taxi driver who drove school kids off bridge

The minibus taxi veered off the road and plunged a few metres down the KwaKhetha Bridge on P127.

The minibus taxi driver who fled following a scholar transport accident in which at least 20 children were injured has been arrested.

The taxi veered off the road and plunged down the KwaKhetha Bridge on P127 on Monday morning.

Arrest

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said the driver was handcuffed on Monday.

“The driver has no driver’s licence. He violated the National Land Transport Act by transporting learners without a Professional Driving Permit (PrDP). The driver is in possession of a learner’s licence only.

“I have mandated our highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to be firm and work with traffic departments in Impendle Local Municipality and many other municipalities,” Duma said.

ALSO READ: KZN carnage: Deadly weekend after seven killed, several injured in accidents

Reckless drivers

Duma added that they will be taking action against reckless drivers.

“We want to remove from our road networks reckless drivers who are behind the spike of private scholar transport accidents and many other accidents that have destroyed families and cut short the lives of innocent people.”

The scholar transport crash was the third accident involving a school pupil transport in the Umgungundlovu District within four days.

Four pupils died on Thursday,11 September, and several others are still in the hospital.

“We are calling on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal to come closer to these accidents involving taxi associations,” Duma said.

“The Automobile Association estimates 70 000 minibus taxi crashes annually, with taxis experiencing double the crash rate of other passenger vehicles.”

Road safety

Meanwhile, Duma said they have formed a partnership with the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), a member of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) that represents the private vehicle testing stations involved in the testing and issuing of roadworthy certificates.

As we count down to October, the transport month, we will announce our collaboration with the Vehicle Testing Association to strengthen legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, with clear provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards, and operational oversight.

“[We will] ensure that all minibuses are inspected within the KZN province, at accredited municipal or private testing, and in alignment with their designated route permits,” Duma said.

Duma said they will also be enforcing stricter compliance and accountability measures across the province, supported by transparent reporting and independent audits.

ALSO READ: Bodies of two women recovered after car plunges off cliff in KZN [VIDEO]