One killed, 14 others injured in taxi accident in the Eastern Cape

The minibus taxi lost control and rolled.

One person has been killed and fourteen others injured in a taxi accident in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the crash occurred on Wednesday evening at about 8:30pm on the R61 towards Mthatha near the Corana area.

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics from their Mthatha operation arrived to find “chaos.”

“They found that a fully laden taxi had somehow lost control and rolled numerous times, ejecting some of the passengers. Immediately, a triage system was set up, and more ambulances were dispatched to assist.

“One passenger, a female believed to be in her twenties, had sustained critical injuries. Whilst paramedics worked to stabilise her on scene, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, unfortunately, she passed away on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Injured

Fourteen other patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the SA Police Service were in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Taxi crash

This is the second taxi-related accident this week.

On Monday, two people were killed and fifteen others were injured after a taxi crashed into two cars in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred at the corner of Chris Hani and Effingham Road in Greenwood Park just before 5pm.

Deaths

Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls following the crash.

“Paramedics from multiple services arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage. A taxi had collided with two cars before one of the vehicles collided with a pedestrian.

“Immediately, more ambulances, as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Paramedics found the pedestrian, a male believed to be in his thirties, and one of the drivers, also a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained critical injuries. Despite paramedics’ best attempt to stabilise the two, they went into a state of cardiac arrest, and both men passed away on scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

