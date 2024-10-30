‘They handed me keys to the cells’ – Alleged insurance killer recounts day of arrest

The state has added three more charges of murder against former Saps member Rachel Shokane Kutumela.

It was business as usual on Thursday, 10 October, when alleged insurance killer Rachel Shokane Kutumela was arrested at her workplace, the Senwabarwana Police Station, in full view of her colleagues.

The 43-year-old Kutumela appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court alongside her elder sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane, and 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane on Wednesday.

They face at least 30 charges including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Former lover one of alleged victims

The State has accused Kutumela of killing Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata between 2019 and 2024.

Montja is a former lover and father of her first daughter, who is accused number 3 in the case.

Kutumela told the court that she started working as a police officer in 2007 in Polokwane.

She has no passport and has no relatives outside South Africa.

She realised she was being investigated in February this year after receiving a call from a sergeant Mabula, an investigating officer from the South African Police Service in Matlala. He was also the investigating officer in the case of Navel Kutumela, one of her alleged victims.

“He called and asked me how things went with the Absa claims. I told him they did not pay the claim, it was referred for further investigation. I knew then that the Absa investigation also involved police,” she said.

“In June, Absa and the police asked about Noko’s death.

“In August I received a call from HR [Human Resources] at the police station and [they] gave me a number belonging to Colonel Mametja from the provincial office. He told me they were at my home because an inquiry had been opened concerning Joyce Malesa’s death.”

Also in August, police officers from the provincial office visited her at the station. They requested to see her without her firearm as they “didn’t feel safe”.

“I counted the bullets, took the firearm and gave it to him, then he took me where Mametja was.”

They took her statements and left.

How police nabbed Kutumela

On the day of her arrest, Kutumela went to work thinking investigations into her were still ongoing, but her colleagues had other plans.

“I arrived at 7.30am, after parking the car, I saw my colleague Sergeant Dipuo Ramaphoko with this lady I don’t know, but I recognised her voice as one who had called looking for me before,” said Kutumela.

“I reported to the relief commander that I had arrived for work. The relief commander gave me keys to the cells and told me to accompany one of the detectives to fetch a suspect from the cells, the suspect was going to court.

“I proceeded to the cells with detective Seema. He got into the cell and took the suspect and we accompanied the suspect to the charge office. I was carrying my firearm and keys of the cells. When I approached the charge office door with the suspect on my right, two men came running towards me.

“I thought they were criminals coming to take the suspect from me. The first man pushed me against the wall and the suspect left through my right and I didn’t see where he ended up. The one who pushed me against the wall grabbed my firearm. Because I was thinking they were taking the suspect from me, I tried to take my firearm.

“He pushed me against the wall and told me I was being arrested. While I was busy trying to listen, another officer took off my cap and ranks and told me ‘you’re no longer a police officer’. The other one turned me against the wall, took the cell keys and handcuffed me.”

‘I didn’t resist arrest’

That’s also the day she met Captain Keshi Mabunda, who previously apprehended convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Kutumela said she did not resist arrest and only attempted to take her firearm from the police officers arresting her because she had thought they were criminals.

She told the court that she has been co-operating with the investigations against her.

“I have co-operated with the investigation since February.”

Kutumela’s alleged killing spree

According to investigations, Kutumela allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some being disabled or mentally challenged.

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance-related murders, and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million,” said Mathe.

Following months of investigations, Captain Mabunda, who previously apprehended convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu, led the team that obtained the warrant of arrest.

The warrant was executed at the police station where Kutumela was arrested.

The state is opposing bail for all three of them.

Their bail applications continue.