‘They killed my brother and dumped him like a dog,’ says sister of alleged insurance killer’s victim

The three women face at least 25 charges including murder and fraud.

Raesetja Rachel Shokane Kutumela, her sister and daughter at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 18 October 2024. Picture: Justice, Crime Prevention and Security/X

Jane Seakamela, the sister of Jacob Petros Seakamela, one of the victims of alleged insurance killer Rachel Kutumela, has lamented the manner in which her brother was killed.

Jacob was found dead on 14 September 2022.

The night before, Jacob’s younger brother received a call informing him a police van had parked outside Jacob’s house, and a man and a woman who identified themselves as police officers entered his place and accused him of stealing, Jane told SABC News.

The person who informed Jacob’s brother said Jacob was forcefully taken by the two.

The following morning, Jacob was found dead, dumped in a rubbish bin next to OR Mabotja Secondary School.

“At the time, there was nothing that pointed to murder. He was still the same person, only releasing water through his nose,” a visibly angry Jane told the news channel.

During the funeral arrangements, Kutumela allegedly went to the family home of the deceased with a woman who identified herself as the deceased’s child’s mother. The woman told them she and the deceased had taken out a funeral cover while he was still alive.

That was the family’s first encounter with Kutumela.

Alleged insurance killer case

The 43-year-old Kutumela appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court alongside her elder sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane, and 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane.

They face at least 25 charges including six counts of murder, money laundering receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Kutumela, a sergeant attached to the Senwabarwana Police Station in Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday, 10 October.

According to investigations, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some being disabled or mentally challenged.

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary,” said Mathe.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance-related murders, and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.”

Following months of investigations, Captain Keshi Mabunda, who previously apprehended convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu, led the team that obtained the warrant of arrest.

The warrant was executed at the police station where she was arrested.

Her sister and daughter were arrested on Thursday.

The state is opposing bail for all three of them.

‘Disgrace’

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended her arrest and labelled crimes involving police officers as a “disgrace”.

“As a police officer, you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace,” said Masemola.

“She abused her powers by insuring those who trusted her. This must serve as a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you,” said Masemola.

Their case was postponed to 30 and 31 October and 1 November for a bail hearing. They remain in custody until then.