Alleged insurance killer cop facing 19 charges including murder and fraud

According to investigations, the cop allegedly began her killing spree in 2019.

The Polokwane District Court has postponed the case against Raesetja Rachel Shokane Kutumela, a police officer who allegedly fraudulently benefitted from funeral, accidental, and life insurance policies from various banks and insurance companies.

Kutumela made a brief appearance at the court in Limpopo on Friday, where she was requested to remove her mask. The application by several media houses to broadcast the court proceedings was also granted.

Kutumela is facing 19 charges, primarily for murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

The state submitted that her bail application will fall under Schedule 6.

“This is because the six counts of murder involved were premeditated,” said the state.

The state is opposing her bail and

The case was postponed to 18 October for her bail application.

Insurance fraud

Kutumela, a 43-year-old sergeant attached to a police station in Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday.

According to investigations, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, with some being disabled or mentally challenged.

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary,” said Mathe.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance-related murders, and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.”

Following months of investigation, Captain Keshi Mabunda, who previously apprehended convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu, led the team that obtained the warrant of arrest.

The warrant was executed at the police station where she was arrested.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, commended her arrest and labelled crimes involving police officers as a “disgrace”.

“As a police officer, you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace,” said Masemola.

“She abused her powers by insuring those who trusted her. This must serve as a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you,” said Masemola.

