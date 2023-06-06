Magashule saga shows how hypocritical ANC leaders are

By Mandla Mthembu

It’s D-Day for former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule today. He was given a week by the ANC national disciplinary committee to say why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party.

Magashule was found guilty of misconduct when he illegally suspended ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021. The committee recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party for failing to withdraw and apologise.

Ahead of his suspension because of the ANC step-aside rule, Magashule was facing corruption charges over a R230-million asbestos eradication tender in the Free State while he was premier.

ALSO READ: Magashule faces expulsion from ANC after being found guilty of misconduct

Ever since the ANC elective conference in 2017, there has been a fractured relationship between him and Ramaphosa, who has been distrustful of Magashule as he has been seen as part of the pro-Zuma faction.

But having being ousted from office before the ANC elective conference in December 2022, Magashule has been in the political wilderness, unable to contest for any position in the party.

Out of all ANC’s rotten apples, the Ramaphosa faction has used the step-aside rule to purge Magashule, seen as a threat to Ramaphosa getting a second term as ANC president.

But with the threat averted, one is left wondering why Ramaphosa’s group is still beating a dead snake instead of focusing on issues of national importance. And with only Magashule being dealt with, this makes the president’s call for the ANC renewal and clean-up of corruption lose credibility.

ALSO READ: Magashule suspending Ramaphosa is NOT fake news

A number of ANC leaders are embroiled in corruption scandals that have put the party into disrepute but there’s no serious action taken against them.

For the likes of David Mahlobo, Mosebenzi Zwane, Zizi Kodwa, and Nomvula Mokonyane it is business as usual.

Action is yet to be taken against the four ANC MPs who voted with opposition parties for the impeachment of Ramaphosa and the adoption of the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala scandal.

Ramaphosa announced two weeks ago he will no longer challenge the report – which found he had a case to answer – as it was “moot”. This after he failed to challenge the report’s findings at the Constitutional Court.

ALSO READ: Asbestos case: Attempt by Magashule and Sodi to quash prosecution dismissed

Since Magashule is the only one being marginalised, it becomes clear that Ramaphosa is only interested in teaching a lesson to those who oppose him. This shows how hypocritical the ANC leadership is.

Ramaphosa is on this pedestal of self-righteousness, yet he has a cloud hanging over his head. Since he has been embroiled in Phala Phala, no-one has been arrested a year later.

This after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, claiming he covered up a crime at his Limpopo game farm after thieves allegedly stole millions of dollars. Since then, he has refused to step aside and asked for the lawto take its course.

He seems to have used his political clout to suppress the matter in our legal system and the ANC’s processes. Not only did he undermine many, but he has blatantly proven he will do everything in his power to hold on to the highest office. Now, that is clearly misconduct.

The ANC’s dignity and integrity are being shredded into pieces.

After the ANC dealt with Julius Malema, Bantu Holomisa, Carl Niehaus, and now Magashule, the question is: will former ANC president Jacob Zuma be next in line to be expelled? Will the ANC also take action against former president Thabo Mbeki over his attacks on the ANC and its president?

If yes, the ANC leadership is on shaky ground. They are close to losing total legitimacy with party members and supporters – if they haven’t lost it already. Come 2024, the whole ANC deserves to be expelled.

NOW READ: Trial date set for Magashule, co-accused’s R255m asbestos tender case