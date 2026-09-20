Is ‘abusive’ Zim businessman in SA legally? Man arrested as police minister joins calls for probes

The Citizen can confirm that Mudzinganyama has been arrested and is set to appear in court soon.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia has urged home affairs to look into the immigration status of Zimbabwe businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama.

Footage of the man allegedly threatening to kill women after his advances were rejected was shared online over the weekend, sparking outrage. In the clips, he can be heard telling the women: “I could put a bullet in you now. I do not play. I will murder you now and walk.”

The Citizen can confirm that Mudzinganyama has been arrested and is set to appear in court soon.

Speaking on Sunday, Cachalia said the police are “prioritising” the case.

“The threats [he made] amount to unlawful conduct in our society and country. I am not sure what the position is in Zimbabwe, but here that is not allowed and is illegal, unlawful.

“We are looking for him.

“His behaviour is outrageous and unacceptable. He has to understand that the police have a clear directive from the political leadership to bring him to book.”

Is he in SA legally?

He also called for the man’s status to be investigated.

“Let me say this, I think his status in the country should also be investigated by the Department of Home Affairs, and if he is not here legally, other measures can be considered.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga urged the man to hand himself over to the police station, but said the law would catch up with him “no matter how rich he is”.

“No matter how a woman rejects you, it does not entitle you to harm her. We commend the women for opening a case against the man and the establishment for not only condemning the incident but also pledging cooperation with police.”

An apology

Mudzinganyama apologised on Sunday

“I apologise unreservedly to the women involved in the recent incident at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton.”

He said he should have walked away and asked the restaurant’s management for help.

“I did not, and I accept responsibility for my words and conduct.”

He then acknowledged the public reaction to the footage.

“I deeply regret the fear and distress I caused, as well as the public concern generated by the footage.”

A dismissal

Amid the outrage over his behaviour, two government ministers have ordered probes into Moriel Infrastructure Group, a company alleged to be linked to Mudzinganyama.

Moriel Infrastructure Group, of which Mudzinganyama was a director, received a contract from Sanral. He is also reported to have done business with other government entities.

Transport minister Barbra Creecy moved quickly on Saturday to instruct Sanral to investigate whether Moriel Infrastructure Group had been lawfully appointed as a Sanral contractor, and whether it is fulfilling all its contractual obligations. The roads agency acknowledged the request and said it would comply.

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson said on Sunday he was concerned about allegations that Moriel Infrastructure Group received several gradings from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) on the same day.

“Further allegations suggest that the company may not have met the requirements for these gradings, which may subsequently have been used to secure contracts from various spheres of government.

“The minister has therefore directed the CIDB to immediately investigate the matter and report back to him at the earliest opportunity.”

Hours later, Moriel Infrastructure Group removed Mudzinganyama from his position.

“The Board of Moriel Infrastructure Group has resolved to terminate its association with Mr Lawrence

Mudzinganyama, both as Executive Chairman and as a director, with immediate effect, it said on Sunday.

It said Mudzinganyama will no longer represent, speak for or act on behalf of Moriel Infrastructure Group in any capacity.

The company has come under scrutiny, including for its alleged high BBBEE score that many speculated may have been manipulated or “window-dressed using black South African women” and changes of directorship since inception. However, it said it was “commitment to the highest standards of

conduct, accountability and respect.”

“The conduct shown in the footage is inconsistent with the organisation’s values.

“Moriel Infrastructure Group unequivocally condemns violence against women, as well as all forms of

threatening, abusive and intimidating conduct directed at women or any other person.

“The company recognises the seriousness of gender-based violence in South Africa and remains

committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for its employees, stakeholders and

the wider community.”

Police investigate intimidation case

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster said a case of intimidation was opened at Randburg police station with Mudzinganyama named as a suspect.

“The Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit is investigating a case of intimidation,” it said.

Vlamo management said in a Saturday evening update that the restaurant and the affected parties reported the incident to police at midday.

It said it was co-operating fully with the authorities.

Management said the women and the restaurant would hand over all relevant information and footage “to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Mudzinganyama said he would work with investigators.

“I will cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities regarding any investigation into the incident.”

He also said he was getting help to change his behaviour.

“I am also seeking professional guidance and will undertake an appropriate conflict-management programme to help me respond to conflict and frustration more constructively.”

What happened at Vlamo

According to the cluster, the incident took place at Vlamo in Sandton Gate, Glenadrienne, on 18 September at about 8:15pm.

The complainant was attending a private birthday dinner.

The cluster said Mudzinganyama approached her and her companions and offered to take photographs.

They declined. He later demanded her phone number.

“When asked to leave them alone, the man became aggressive and verbally abusive,” the cluster said.

After the man had allegedly had his advances rejected. He then threatened them.

“Waiters intervened and removed the man from the powder-room area,” the cluster revealed.

Moreover, the suspect’s companion allegedly later approached the complainant in the dining room.

According to the cluster, the companion apologised and urged her not to escalate the matter. The cluster said the companion described him as “well-connected.”

“The restaurant owner attended after being shown a video of the incident, spoke to the complainant, and had the suspect removed from the premises,” it said.

Restaurant distances itself and adds security

Vlamo rejected any link to the man.

“We want to make it clear that the individual involved is not affiliated with, employed by, or associated with our restaurant in any capacity, despite claims that may have been made suggesting otherwise,” it said.

The restaurant said it removed him after learning of the incident. It also said it was supporting the women.

“We are in contact with them and are committed to supporting them through the appropriate processes following the incident,” it said.

On diner safety, Vlamo said “visible security personnel will be present on the premises to further maintain a safe environment for all our guests and staff.”

It is unclear how many officers would be deployed.

Man says apology cannot undo the harm

Mudzinganyama acknowledged the wider concern about violence against women in South Africa.

“I recognise the seriousness of my conduct, particularly in a country confronting unacceptable levels of violence against women.”

He said his apology was only a first step.

“I must now demonstrate accountability through meaningful, sustained action and ensure that this conduct is never repeated.”