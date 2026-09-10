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Creecy accused of bias as bus operators challenge repatriation contracts

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By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

3 minute read

10 September 2026

06:02 am

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Cross-border bus operators say foreign companies escaped punishment despite allegedly breaking South Africa's transport laws.

Creecy accused of bias as bus operators challenge repatriation contracts

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Vloksblad

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South Africa’s cross-border bus operators have accused Transport Minister Barbara Creecy of bias and victimisation, claiming she has shielded foreign bus companies from prosecution, though they continue to break rules governing cross-border operations.

The operators allege that foreign buses intercepted at the Beitbridge border post transporting undocumented immigrants were never penalised, yet the department of home affairs continues to award them contracts to repatriate migrants.

Operators allege foreign buses escaped penalties

Local operators, meanwhile, are excluded from these lucrative projects.

They claimed they are being punished by Creecy and home affairs for exposing corruption in the system that lets unpermitted foreign bus operators off the hook.

Phumudzo Mukhwathi, chair of the African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association (AUBBTA), cited several cases where foreign buses were hired to ferry repatriated migrants to Zimbabwe, Malawi and other SADC countries.

He argues that the R344 million spent on repatriation amounted to “a heist and a scam”, benefiting foreign operators and corrupt officials, while denying South African youths jobs.

“The money should have been used to train border guards, employ health workers and expand public works programmes to create jobs for our people,” Mukhwathi said.

He suggested bilateral agreements with neighbouring states to share repatriation costs and hold SADC members accountable for undocumented citizens crossing illegally.

Claims of permit violations and contract awards

Local operators also warned about illegal buses violating conveyance permit conditions of the Cross Border Road Transport Act.

At least 25 buses were intercepted in 2023 and more in 2025, yet some of the same companies were later contracted to repatriate migrants, instead of having their permits suspended.

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“This is the worst part,” Mukhwathi said. “Operators caught violating Section 30 notices were rewarded with government contracts instead of facing sanctions. Every election season, migration crises burden South Africa because neighbouring states fail to manage their borders.”

The dispute escalated after Creecy, in a parliamentary reply to questions, named Mukhwathi’s company, Mukhwathi Mining Investments CC, among those contravening cross-border regulations.

Mukhwathi rejected the claim, insisting his company had never been intercepted for transporting undocumented passengers.

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Barbara Creecy beitbridge buses foreign nationals repatriation
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