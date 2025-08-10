Israel plan to control Gaza City risks ‘another calamity’: senior UN official

Israeli Prime Minister says new plan for Gaza City is 'the best way to end the war'.

A senior UN official warned on Sunday that Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City would “likely trigger another calamity” with consequences beyond the embattled territory.

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the new plan for Gaza City recently approved by the country’s security cabinet provided “the best way to end the war”.

“This is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily,” said the prime minister.

Concerns

Spain and seven other European nations on Sunday condemned Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City, warning it would kill large numbers of civilians and force nearly a million Palestinians from their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Friday greenlighted plans for a major operation to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of domestic and international criticism.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the eight nations said the decision “will only aggravate the humanitarian crisis and further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages”.

They estimated the operation could lead to an “unacceptably high number of fatalities and the forced displacement of nearly one million Palestinian civilians”, according to a copy of the statement released by Spain’s foreign ministry.

Major obstacle to two-state solution

They also warned that the planned offensive and occupation of Gaza City would be “a major obstacle to implementing the two-state solution, the only path towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Besides Spain, the statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia.

Foreign powers, including some of Israel’s allies, have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to secure the hostages’ return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the strip.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision to seize Gaza City.

