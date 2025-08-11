Israel kills five Al Jazeera journalists in airstrike in Gaza [VIDEO]

Around 200 media workers have been killed by Israel over the course of the conflict in Gaza.

Israel has continued its attack on journalists, killing five Al Jazeera staff in an airstrike near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital in the enclave.

Correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, alongside cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, were in a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when it was targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Journalists attacked

The “targeted assassination” on Sunday was “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”, Al Jazeera said.

“This attack comes amid the catastrophic consequences of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen the relentless slaughter of civilians, forced starvation, and the obliteration of entire communities,” the network said

Israel’s attack was the latest to see journalists targeted in its 22-month war in Gaza, with around 200 media workers killed over the course of the conflict, according to media watchdogs.

Hamas

Israel’s military has claimed responsibility for the assassination in a statement, claiming Al-Sharif led a unit of Hamas’ armed wing.

Shortly before being killed, Al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had reportedly extensively reported from northern Gaza, wrote on X that Israel had launched intense, concentrated bombardment – also known as “fire belts” – on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City.

Bombing

In his last video, the loud booms of Israel’s intensive missile bombing can be heard in the background as the dark sky is lit in a flash of orange light.

Al Jazeera called on the international community and all relevant organisations to “take decisive measures to halt this ongoing genocide and end the deliberate targeting of journalists”.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was “appalled” to learn of the killing of Al-Sharif.

قصف لا يتوقف…

منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

Translation: Nonstop bombing… For the past two hours, the Israeli aggression on Gaza City has intensified.

Journalists

CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah said Israel has a “longstanding, documented pattern of accusing journalists of being terrorists without providing any credible proof.”

“Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom.

“Journalists are civilians and must never be targeted. Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable,” Qudah said.

Starvation

Al-Sharif had been one of Al Jazeera’s best-known reporters in Gaza since the start of the war and one of several journalists whom Israel had previously alleged were members of Hamas without providing evidence.

Most recently, Al-Sharif had reported on the starvation that he and his colleagues were experiencing because of Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient food aid into Gaza.

